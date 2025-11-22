What role does Christine Lahti play in Fire Country? Everything to know about her character

Fire Country © CBS

Christine Lahti (Evil) guest stars as Sharon's mother in Fire Country season 4. The latest episode, “Your Voice in My Head,” aired on Friday, November 21, 2025, on CBS.

Christine Lahti's Ruby Quinn revitalizes Fire Country, especially as her complicated relationship with her daughter Sharon (Diane Farr) is highlighted. Ruby's visit will force Sharon to face painful memories, especially as she grieves her husband, Chief Vince Leone. Ruby is a key player in the season's emotional arcs because she will cause more family drama.

A recent post on November 1, 2025, by Christine on Instagram stated,

Working with @getdianefarr has been a dream! Playing this hilarious, complicated, narcissistic, man-crazy mama has been a total blast ! @firecountrycbs

As described by Entertainment Tonight, Christine Lahti's character, Ruby Quinn, is introduced as the estranged mother of Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone (played by Diane Farr). Ruby holds a rag in Smokey's Tavern with a serious expression in her first appearance. Sharon sits at the counter and glances at her mother.

Ruby Quinn’s role in the storyline

Ruby Quinn's sudden and unexpected arrival in Edgewater is meant to surprise Sharon and make the leader of Cal Fire face painful memories from her past. The title of the episode, "Best Mom in the World," is probably meant to be ironic, since the relationship is said to be broken up and the reunion is tense.

Ruby Quinn wants to get back in touch with both her daughter, Sharon and her grandson Bode (Max Thieriot). Her visit is very upsetting for Sharon because she is still having a hard time dealing with the death of her husband, Vince, after the events of the Fire Country season 3 finale.

In Fire Country's November 21st episode, Christine Lahti debuts as Sharon Leone's ex-mother, Ruby Quinn. Ruby's energy fills any room, but she tends to focus on herself. She returns to reconnect with her daughter, Sharon and grandson Bode (Max Thieriot), causing a stir. Ruby's presence adds emotional tension, especially since Sharon is still grieving her husband, Chief Vince Leone.

Ruby has been a charming character and self-centred throughout. While her infectious personality can light up a room, she often puts herself first and ignores others. Sharon, who has always been more reserved and focused on her motherhood and fire station leadership, dislikes this trait.

As Sharon is getting used to being single and learning to "stand on her own two feet," the return of her mother causes her a lot of stress and anxiety. The mother and daughter are likely to fight because of their shared past and Sharon's dislike of Ruby's tendency to make everything about herself.

Christine Lahti: Exploring the actresss

Christine Lahti is a brilliant American actress and director with a long career. Born in 1950, she has distinguished herself in television, film, and theater, demonstrating her versatility and talent.

Her portrayal of the focused and brilliant Dr. Kathryn Austin in Chicago Hope is best known. She won Emmys and Golden Globes for that show. In addition, she has played powerful roles in many hit shows. Sonya Paxton in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and complex Sheryl Luria in Evil are two of her roles. In addition to acting, Lahti won an Oscar for directing! Lieberman in Love, her short film.

Fire Country episodes are available to stream on CBS.