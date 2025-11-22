"I'm just scared of losing it": Ready to Love star Dominique opens up about her miscarriage trauma with Bello

Dominique and Bello from Ready to Love (Image via YouTube/OWN)

Ready to Love season 11 is headed to Detroit, where single men and women in their 30s and 40s get on dates to find true love and a partner for life.

Premiered on November 7, 2025, on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, the singles are guided by host comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles.

Season 11’s latest episode, which streamed on Friday, November 21, 2025, on OWN, saw the Detroit men and women take the chance to explore new connections and go on dates with each other while some are still navigating the weight of earlier conversations.

Nigerian real estate agent Bello goes on a date with Dominique, sparking intense chemistry where they have a deep conversation about what kind of partner they are looking for, religion, and other things.

Their conversation turns more meaningful and personal when Dominique opens up about her past two miscarriages and her trauma of losing her child, which prevents her from wanting to carry a baby, as she tells Bello:

I'm not cut off to having them. I'm just scared of losing it.

Here's what Dominique and Bello talked about on their first date in Ready to Love season 11

Dominique and Bello’s first real date on Ready to Love Season 11 turned into a far more emotionally deeper conversation than either of them expected. Dominique started things off with her playful confidence, teasing him with,

What kind of woman would you be looking for? Obviously me, cuz I'm sitting right here.

Bello made it clear that spirituality matters to him, saying he wants someone God-fearing and spiritual. Dominique then shared that:

“I love the Lord… my daddy is a pastor,” further adding humorously, "I love to party, but I love God, too."

Bello then went on to point out a commonality between them, as his father, too, is an imam, which is an Islamic scholar, further telling Dominique that he is a Muslim.

Dominique’s shock came out with a laugh, and then the conversation turned serious when Dominique asked if she had to change her clothing or adjust to the lifestyle followed in the religion.

Bello explained how growing up without his father shaped his values and why putting God first is so important. Dominique responded with warmth, open to learning about his faith, further admitting in a confessional:

I was definitely caught off guard because I'm a Christian. Religion is very important to me, but ultimately, we both believe in a higher power. I'm open to learn about his religion.

But the date took an emotional turn when the topic of children came up. Dominique asks him if he would be okay with the prospect of not having children to carry. Bello admitted he hopes to have a son someday.

Dominique understood, telling him, “I feel you. You want your lineage to carry on. You want your name to carry on, and you should have that. I'm in support.”

However, she felt the need to share some heavy emotional baggage about having kids as she opened up, telling him:

I had two miscarriages. So, I don't know if my body can sustain to carry another child.

She explained she is not against having kids but is scared to go through loss again. Bello heard her with empathy and compassion.

He told her he understood how traumatic that experience must be and appreciated that she trusted him enough to reveal it, noting in a confessional:

I completely understand how that is a traumatic experience and something that I wouldn't wish on anybody. So, I think it's dope that she was able to share that with me. It felt like it strengthened our connection.

By the end of their date, Bello was almost beaming, saying that when he walked into the mixer, “It was just me and you, period,” and admitting that the spark he felt with Dominique was something he hadn’t experienced “in a long time,” further confessing:

Dominique could do no wrong, man. Dominique is beautiful. She holds a conversation. There's electricity. I haven't felt that type of electricity with anybody in a long time. I didn't want the date to end.

Ready to Love: Detroit premieres weekly on Fridays at 9:00 pm ET/PT on OWN.

Stay tuned for more updates.