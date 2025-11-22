What happened to James Palmer on NCIS? Character’s fate explained

NCIS © CBS

NCIS character James "Jimmy" Palmer has not died, but he has experienced profound loss and significant professional growth during his tenure on the show. In December 2020, his wife, Breena Palmer, died of COVID-19. He struggled with grief while continuing his vital work after this devastating loss. Palmer went from Dr. Donald Mallard's eager assistant to the NCIS Major Case Response Team's Chief Medical Examiner.

In May 2004, Gerald Jackson was injured, so James Palmer became a temporary Medical Examiner Assistant. James Palmer was most affected by his wife's death. She died of COVID-19 two months before Season 18's "The First Day." This left him grieving alone without a memorial due to pandemic restrictions. He managed by vastly increasing his workload and remaining unsettlingly cheerful.

James Palmer’s role on NCIS

James Palmer's life has been full of both professional growth and terrible personal loss. The character's first job was as an assistant on the NCIS Major Case Response Team. He worked with Dr. Donald Mallard, who was his teacher and guide for many years. When he married Breena Palmer in May 2012, he was happy in his personal life.

Victoria Elizabeth Palmer, their daughter, was born in 2015. In December 2020, Jimmy's life changed in a big way. At this time, his wife, Breena Palmer, died tragically after getting the COVID-19 virus.

Career Advancement and Key Events

James Palmer's personal and professional life had major events. In the Season 8 finale, he confirmed his relationship with mortician Breena. They married after getting engaged. Jimmy became a hostage in that episode. He was rescued by NCIS after a serial killer waterboarded and beat him.

The stressful wedding planning with Breena dominated Season 9. He proved to his critical father-in-law that he loved NCIS. Season 9 ended with his marriage to Breena. Season 12 brought Victoria Elizabeth Palmer, their daughter. Named after Ducky's deceased mother.

Season 14 witnessed James Palmer pass his Medical Examiner exams. He became a full medical examiner after three attempts. He hid this professional accomplishment for years. After Ducky resigned, he became the NCIS Major Case Response Team Chief Medical Examiner in March 2019.

The Season 18 episode "The First Day" defined James Palmer. Breena, his wife, died two months earlier from COVID-19. She was reportedly on a ventilator and comatose before dying. Jimmy couldn't see her before she died due to the lockdown.

This left James Palmer grieving alone and unable to hold a memorial for her. To cope, he tripled his workload. He was too happy, worrying his teammates. Mother moved in to help him homeschool and care for Victoria. He found comfort in talking to Gibbs, who had lost his wife. The team memorialized Breena in the bullpen.

Coping with Ducky’s Death

Season 21 brought another major loss for James Palmer. He learned his mentor and longtime friend Donald "Ducky" Mallard had died in his sleep. Jimmy grieved Ducky's death throughout the episode. He solved one of Ducky's unfinished cases with the team.

James Palmer honored Ducky in many ways. He told stories, adopted Solo, Ducky's dog, and attended the funeral. The two characters had a strong bond. Ducky's death was another challenge for James Palmer.

Recently, James Palmer had to consult with forensic pathologist Miles Bauer, which tested his composure. Bauer was Palmer's premed roommate. Author and docuseries star Bauer immediately tried to take over the murder case. The situation was difficult for James Palmer.

Bauer rushed to conclude the victim was killed by a left-handed rocker during the autopsy. Bauer said a mask left the victim's mark. Kasie later learned Palmer hated Miles Bauer. Bauer took a prestigious Mayo Clinic internship interview without telling Palmer to reschedule.

James Palmer ruled Amanda's death time wrong. He was right that her ADHD medication raised her body temperature during exercise. This meant Vernon, the main suspect, killed her hours earlier at a doctor's appointment. Palmer stood firm against Bauer's mockery after his hypothesis was confirmed. Director Vance supported James Palmer.

