Physical: Asia star Katelin van Zyl expresses gratitude to Netflix Korea as Team Australia’s journey grows into a family

Alexandra Milne of Physical: Asia Team Australia (Image via Instagram/@alexandramilne_)

Katelin van Zyl posted messages of gratitude toward Netflix Korea after the conclusion of Team Australia’s participation in Physical: Asia.

Her posts detailed her involvement in the show and highlighted the relationships formed among team members.

The messages confirmed that Team Australia’s journey extended beyond the competition, describing the experience as a cohesive unit.

Van Zyl’s social media updates on November 19 provided visual and written documentation of her role in the show’s production process, the team’s collaboration, and her acknowledgment of both teammates and other contestants throughout the competition.

Team Australia’s journey on Physical: Asisa and Katelin van Zyl’s gratitude

Acknowledging Team Australia’s collaboration

On November 19, van Zyl shared photos on Instagram showing her involvement in molding the torso used in the show. In the caption, she expressed gratitude to Netflix Korea for bringing Team Australia together, noting that what started as a project turned into a "family" and acknowledging every member who contributed to the experience. She added,

"So much love for my team and every other contestant we were privileged enough to meet 🙏🏻. Until next time (hopefully 😉)."

She highlighted the production process and her direct participation in preparing props used in the competition.

Expressing gratitude through video

Van Zyl also posted a video on the same day to express her gratitude for the messages of support and congratulations she received regarding Physical: Asia.

In the video, she mentioned how Team Australia had very quickly built up their relationships with each other, even though they had just become a team recently.

She pointed out that the team could always depend on each other in the course of the competition, and she observed that every person always had the others' "back."

Van Zyl additionally said that the cooperation and camaraderie within the team were the factors behind their performance and she was to an extent happy that the audience saw and valued the input and hard work of Team Australia during the show.

"Very sad and very emotional last night, re-watching everything and feeling those emotions again but we just wanted to say a massive thank you and we really hope that you guys will see Team Australia again soon," she concluded.

Competition results and Team Australia’s departure

Team Australia participated in Quest 4 of Physical: Asia, the Battle Rope Relay. In this Quest, each team selected three members to alternate whipping battle ropes to hit a sensor in a two-round endurance relay.

Team Australia’s participants were Eloni Vunakece, Robert Whittaker and Eddie Williams. Team Mongolia selected Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu and Dulguun Enkhbat.

Team Korea selected Yun Sung-bin, Choi Seung-yeon and Jang Eun-sil. Team Japan selected Soichi Hashimoto, Yoshio Itoi and Yushin Okami.

In Round 1, Team Australia scored 1,336 points, placing first. Japan placed second with 1,194 points, Mongolia third with 1,143 points and Korea fourth with 763 points.

In Round 2, Team Japan scored 1,116 points to win, while Team Australia scored 961 points. No teams were eliminated in Quest 4 but Japan advanced directly to Quest 5.

Australia, Mongolia, and Korea moved on to Quest 4.5, the Death Match stage.

In Quest 4.5, the three lowest-scoring teams competed in the Pillar Push, a challenge in which teams of three pushed a 1,200kg pillar for 100 laps.

Competitors from the Battle Rope Relay were not allowed to participate, meaning teams could not select their strongest Quest 4 members.

Team Australia’s participants for Quest 4.5 were Alexandra Milne, Dom Tomato and Katelin van Zyl. Team Mongolia selected Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan and Khandsuren Gantogtokh.

Team Korea selected Kim Dong-hyun, Amotti and Kim Min-jae. Korea placed first, Mongolia second and Australia third.

Following the Death Match, Team Australia was eliminated from the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.