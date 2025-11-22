"Just keep going" – Physical: Asia star Alexandra Milne reflects on fan support and sustained motivation from the show

Alexandra Milne of Physical: Asia Team Australia (Image via Instagram/@alexandramilne_)

Alexandra Milne, a competitor on the Netflix series Physical: Asia, highlighted the role of fan support in sustaining motivation throughout the show.

In her November 19, 2025, Instagram post, she shared photos from the set in South Korea and emphasized persistence, stating,

"Take it one second, one task, and moment at a time and just keep going!"

Milne addressed how observing fans engage with the show’s content reinforced her commitment to training and teamwork.

Her reflections show how structured challenges, teamwork, and audience feedback interacted to maintain focus and effort during the competition.

Alexandra on sustaining motivation through challenges and teamwork on Physical: Asia

Behind-the-scenes reflections from South Korea

In her November 19 post, Milne documented moments from the filming of Physical: Asia, highlighting her interactions with the team and behind-the-scenes activities.

She mentioned that she would avoid revealing details for those who had not seen the final episodes and expressed gratitude for the 'love and support' received from viewers of the show.

She also addressed the influence of fan engagement on her motivation, stating that observing fans respond positively encouraged them to train or push harder, which she described as the most rewarding outcome of her participation.

The post included images of her team and behind-the-scenes footage in South Korea, highlighting group dynamics without subjective commentary.

Milne also reflected on the physical and mental demands of the competition. She stated,

"Never forget that you are capable of pushing through and enduring anything, we can be so much stronger than we can imagine and we can endure and push through well beyond what we think is possible."

Endurance challenge and personal milestones

Milne shared additional reflections on November 17, responding to a clip from the Hanging Endurance Challenge in Episode 6.

She explained that the challenge demanded sustained physical and mental effort, requiring her to push past discomfort while taking the task one second at a time.

She noted that, in her case, the cumulative effort added up to 2 hours and 40 minutes, demonstrating the extended duration of the endurance required.

She also referenced how this experience influenced her training perspective. Milne explained that when she performs exercises such as lunges or Bulgarians in her routine, she recalls this particular "moment" from the challenge.

She cited that this recollection serves as a reference point, helping her to manage similar physical tasks by breaking them into manageable increments, reflecting the same approach used during the competition.

Milne also credited her teammates for contributing to her performance, stating,

"I was so incredibly lucky to have such a amazing team that I wanted to fight hard for them. To make them proud and I refused to be a weak link amongst such incredible athletes."

Team exit from Physical: Asia

Milne’s participation concluded following the Death Match in Quest 4.5. Team Australia, consisting of Alexandra Milne, Dom Tomato, Katelin van Zyl, Robert Whittaker, Eloni Vunakece, and Eddie Williams, competed against Mongolia and Korea.

In the Pillar Push challenge, teams of three were required to push a 1,200kg pillar for 100 laps. Milne’s team was eliminated after placing third in the event, while Team Korea finished first and Team Mongolia second.

The challenge required teams to exclude competitors from the Battle Rope Relay, creating a structured limitation on participation. The official Quest 4.5 results indicate Team Australia’s exit.

