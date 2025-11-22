Who plays Sharon Leone’s mother on Fire Country? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone on Fire Country [Image © CBS]

CBS’s Fire Country highlights the life of firefighters in the fictional Californian town of Edgewater. Diane Farr plays one of the central characters of Sharon Leone. As per the plot of the series, Sharon is the protagonist Bode Leone’s mother. She is also a crossover character appearing on the spinoff, Sheriff Country.

Recently, Fire Country season 4 episode 6 teased the arrival of Sharon’s mother, Ruby. Played by Christine Lahti, Ruby arrived at Sharon’s door just after the latter discovered a truth about her mother and her deceased husband. However, as teased by Diane Farr, Christine Lahti’s Ruby is here to stir up trouble in Sharon’s life by provoking her into wrong decisions and actions.

This comes in the wake of Sharon, Bode and the Fire Country viewers trying to cope with Vince’s tragic death. Meanwhile, season 4 premiered on October 17, 2025, and showcases the internal conflicts faced by the Cal Fire team after losing one of their veterans.

Fire Country: Sharon’s mother Ruby arrives in town

In an unexpected twist in the story, Sharon discovered that Vince was paying off money to someone on Fire Country season 4 episode 6. Titled Your Voice in My Head, the episode presented an irrational Bode wanting to investigate his father’s death.

Bode’s moves tended to be imprudent since he forced his mother to get him signed up for the investigation. Moreover, he tried to overstep the federal agents and even threatened Agent Ruffin to continue with his parallel investigation if she didn’t heed his tips. With this, he created trouble for himself, Manny and his mother, Sharon.

Meanwhile, Sharon learnt that her mother was blackmailing Vince before the latter’s death. Rummaging through records and files, Sharon reached Walter. After treating the latter with a nice lunch, Sharon got down to asking for information about Ruby blackmailing Vince. Walter revealed that Vince paid off Ruby to stay away from Sharon. He feared Ruby had a negative influence on Sharon after Riley’s death.

Walter also disclosed that Vince knew his son was dead when he forced Sharon out to save her. Moreover, he clarified that Vince had also passed away before they left him, leaving Sharon free of guilt and remorse. After learning of all the truth connecting Vince and Ruby, Sharon decided to inform her mother that the blackmailing payouts will stop, now that Vince was no more. However, before Sharon could follow up on her decision, Ruby arrived at her daughter’s place, planning to stay for some time.

The following Fire Country episode is titled Best Mom in the World, and may cover Sharon and Ruby’s relationship. Played by Christine Lahti, it may shed more light to the ruined mother-daughter relationship and present Ruby as the over-critical parent. With the addition of the new character, the storyline will spruce up Bode’s arc as he will face another family member.

A glimpse at Christine Lahti

Actor-filmmaker Christine Ann Lahti is known for numerous projects and her Academy Award wins. Michigan-born Lahti started her career with commercials before getting a breakthrough role in the Al Pacino movie, And Justice for All.

Some of her other notable movies include A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bird in Hand, Safelight, Touched with Fire, Obsessed, Out of the Ashes, My First Mister, Leaving Normal, Running on Empty, Housekeeping, Swing Shift and many more.

Some of her television projects include Evil, The Blacklist, Hawaii Five-0, Law & Order: SVU, Jack & Bobby, An American Daughter, Chicago Hope, Amerika, No Place Like Home, The Harvey Korman Show and many more. Lahti is also connected to the theatre and has been involved in onstage shows and plays.

Catch Christine Lahti play the manipulative mother to Sharon in the upcoming episodes of Fire Country season 4 on CBS.