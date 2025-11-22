"snake oil salesmen used a similar strategy": Redditors slam Amazon Prime for charging a hefty fee to watch The Age of Disclosure

Close-up of logo for Amazon Prime day on a light wooden surface, San Ramon, California, July 18, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The Age of Disclosure has arrived on Amazon Prime Video as a premium rental, and many viewers are focused less on aliens and more on its twenty-dollar price tag. The feature-length documentary, directed and produced by Dan Farah, compiles testimony from 34 current and former officials who claim there has been an 80-year cover-up of non-human intelligence and a race to reverse engineer recovered technology.

Running about 109 minutes, The Age of Disclosure expands on recent UAP hearings and whistleblower claims while promising to challenge how audiences think about government secrecy.

The film reached select theaters after a South by Southwest premiere, then launched on November 21 as a digital title on Prime Video, where it is available in 4K for $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy.

That is standard pricing for new releases on Amazon’s transactional storefront, yet the combination of a historic marketing pitch and a steep rental has become its own story across The Age of Disclosure Reddit discussion. One of the sharpest lines comes from a thread on r/Stargate titled “Age of Disclosure,” where a commenter wrote,

“I believe snake oil salesmen used a similar strategy.”

Under that post and in related UAP forums, users are now debating whether The Age of Disclosure is a necessary wake-up call or an expensive piece of niche entertainment. This article looks first at those reactions, then at who appears in the film, what it covers, and why Amazon is charging this price at launch.

Reddit users call out Amazon Prime’s $19.99 rental price for The Age of Disclosure

On r/Stargate, the “Age of Disclosure” thread framed the release as a potential crossover moment between the fictional Stargate universe and real-world disclosure, asking whether the documentary and any future Air Force cooperation might overlap with ideas from the show.

As the documentary dropped on Prime Video, that speculative post quickly turned into a comment chain about money, access, and expectations around a film marketed as globally important. Similar conversations appeared in r/UFOs and r/aliens, giving The Age of Disclosure Reddit chatter a distinctly economic tone.

One redditor commented,

“I have irrefutable information that will shake the very foundations of civilisation, science, economics, science, war, and religion. Money will now be irrelevant, but please be sure to spend $$19.99 to RENT this. Shame, the price alone explains everything is farcically presented.”

The commenter used sarcasm to argue that a film promising world-changing truth should not require a premium ticket.

Another redditor asked,

“anyone have a free link…..”

That brief post captured a more pragmatic response, with some users openly looking for ways to watch The Age of Disclosure without paying the up-front rental fee.

A third Redditor remarked,

“I thought it was great. Now just hope something comes of it.. If people really want to see it, they’ll find a way. It will only be a matter of time before another streaming platform will air it cheaper.”

Here, the commenter defended the film’s content while also predicting a lower cost release window on future platforms.

One Redditor furiously stated,

“Agree. If this is some universal truth that all humans need to see – why do I have to pay 20 bucks to see it? I believe snake oil salesmen used a similar strategy. And I actually believe we’re not alone in the universe.”

This reaction directly linked the marketing claims for The Age of Disclosure with classic hard sell tactics, even from someone who accepts the possibility of non-human life.

Taken together, these reactions show a split. Some viewers treat the $19.99 rental as normal for new releases on Prime Video, echoing separate threads that point out similar pricing for recent studio titles. Others see the same figure as proof that the documentary is more of a commercial product than a public service, while a few simply plan to wait for The Age of Disclosure to become cheaper or included in a subscription.

The Age of Disclosure documentary explained: cast, plot, and why it is so expensive on Prime Video

The Age of Disclosure is an American documentary from Farah Films that argues governments have hidden evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence for decades. It features on-camera appearances by figures such as former Pentagon official Luis “Lue” Elizondo, former intelligence executive Jay Stratton, and lawmakers including Marco Rubio and Kirsten Gillibrand, each describing classified programs and alleged recovered materials.

That pricing structure is a key reason the Age of Disclosure Reddit debate has grown so quickly. Some users argue that independent documentaries with extensive travel, security considerations, and post-production costs rely on premium rental windows to recoup budgets, pointing to other titles that launched at the same level.

Stay tuned for more updates.