What role does Anirudh Pisharody play on 9-1-1? Everything to know about his character

Anirudh Pisharody plays Ravi Panikkar (Photo by Getty Images)

Anirudh Pisharody plays firefighter Ravi Panikkar on 9-1-1, a character who has steadily grown from a recurring presence to one of the show’s promising long-term figures. Introduced in season 4 as a probationary firefighter, Ravi quickly proved his capability on the field and his dedication to the 118.

His journey has included key moments of bravery, personal doubt and emotional growth. Though not yet a series regular, Pisharody’s performance and the character’s development have made Ravi a standout fan favorite.

Ravi Panikkar’s journey on 9-1-1

Ravi Panikkar joined 9-1-1 in season 4 as a probationary firefighter assigned to the 118. He appeared first in the episode “Jinx.” He worked alongside the team during a chaotic shift marked by unusual streaks of bad luck. Ravi entered as a quiet, eager learner who wanted to prove himself. He trained under Buck and often shadowed him during calls. His early episodes focused on his discipline, caution and commitment to improving his skills.

Later in season 4, Ravi returned to assist the 118 during major emergencies. He stepped up when the team faced dangerous rescues and showed potential beyond his probie status. In season 5, Ravi supported the crew again when Chimney was away. He filled the gap on B shift and covered when A shift needed an extra firefighter.

Season 6 gave Ravi more emotional depth. He struggled with PTSD after a tragic off-duty rescue. The incident shook his confidence and affected his instincts. He opened up about his fear of letting the team down. The storyline highlighted his internal conflict and desire to maintain the high standards expected at the 118.

In season 8, Ravi’s arc became central. He briefly considered quitting after missing an infant during a car accident. The mistake nearly cost Bobby his life. The guilt weighed heavily on Ravi. Buck convinced him to stay. He reminded him of his value to the team. Ravi continued to grow during the season, taking on more responsibility.

The biolab crisis marked a turning point. Ravi survived the explosion with the help of Buck and Eddie. He acted decisively during the emergency and proved he was capable under extreme pressure. Bobby later acknowledged Ravi’s essential role in saving the team, strengthening his sense of belonging.

By the end of season 8, Ravi was no longer the uncertain newcomer. He was a confident firefighter with strong ties to the 118. His friendships deepened, especially with Buck and Eddie. His position became more stable, setting the stage for an even larger role in Season 9.

In an interview with Collider on May 26, 2025, Pisharody said this about becoming a series regular.

"I think it's just the nature of a show like this. There are so many characters, there are so many storylines. If it's a right fit, it's a right fit," the actor said, previewing the biggest obstacle. "I'll petition [showrunner] Tim [Minear]. I'll send him a petition.org, a signature page to do it. I'm hoping it happens. I'm definitely hoping it happens. I love the show, I love the people, and it's a part of me in more ways than one."

About Anirudh Pisharody

Anirudh Pisharody was born on February 2, 1994, in Pune, Maharashtra, India. He grew up in Texas, in the United States, after his family relocated there. Before acting became his career, he earned a degree in public health and took the MCAT, initially planning a path related to medicine.

He pivoted toward acting, moving to Los Angeles to pursue the craft. Pisharody is best known for playing firefighter Ravi Panikkar on the television series 9‑1‑1. He has also appeared in shows such as Never Have I Ever, The Goldbergs​​​​ and Big Sky. Black Velvet Films represents him in a producing capacity and continues to take on roles that explore representation for South Asian actors.

Catch 9-1-1 season 9 on ABC.