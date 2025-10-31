9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 recap: Athena’s life-or-death space mission brings an emotional end to the ISS arc

Screengrab from 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 (Image via Instagram / 911onabc)

9-1-1 season 9 episode 4, titled “Reentry,” aired on Thursday, October 30, 2025, on ABC. It marks the emotional end of the “Athena and Hen in space” storyline that has kept fans hooked for weeks. With debris threatening the International Space Station, the episode focuses on courage, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be a hero.

As chaos unfolds both on Earth and in space, the 118 team works hard to handle the emergencies caused by the ongoing geostorm. May shows strong leadership at the firehouse, keeping things running smoothly while Chimney and Maddie are away. However, the real heart of the episode lies in Athena and Hen’s mission, a test of survival and friendship in zero gravity.

“Reentry” mixes Athena’s current struggle with flashbacks to her early days as a police officer. These moments show her emotional strength and how much she has lost and overcome.

As Athena faces a life-or-death decision outside the ISS, her younger self pushes her to find hope again. It’s a powerful and emotional hour that combines intense action with heartfelt storytelling, making it one of 9-1-1’s standout episodes.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 4: Athena’s harrowing space mission

The episode begins on the damaged ISS, where Athena and Hen face a desperate situation. After a debris storm leaves the crew cut off and the escape pod damaged, engineer Kern devises a perilous repair plan. The captain is injured and time is running out. Hen offers to go outside to fix the problem, but Athena refuses to let her take the risk alone.

Flashbacks show a young Athena dealing with loss and guilt after a tragic shooting early in her police career. These moments connect to her current struggle, showing how past pain built her strength. When Athena decides to take Hen’s place on the spacewalk, it shows her true belief in heroism, doing what’s right, no matter the cost.

In a tense moment, Athena’s tether snaps and she floats away into the darkness. Her younger self tells her to “let go,” showing her fight with grief and guilt through the years. But Athena chooses to live, saying, “Pain is the price we pay for joy.” It’s one of the most emotional moments in 9-1-1 history, showing her courage, hope and will to survive.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 4: Kern’s ultimate sacrifice and reentry

As Athena fights to survive, Kern becomes an unexpected hero. After fixing the escape pod for reentry, he realizes only five of the six astronauts can fit inside. Without hesitation, he chooses to stay behind to ensure the pod launches safely. His quiet bravery shows the episode’s message that ordinary people can show amazing courage when it matters most.

As Athena and Hen get ready to return to Earth, the tension grows. The reentry scene is fast, emotional, and intense. Athena whispers Bobby’s name as the pod drops through the atmosphere, a touching reminder of her love and loss. On Earth, Tripp announces that the pod has landed safely, but no one knows if Kern made it.

The capsule finally lands intact, and Athena and Hen are alive, crying and laughing as they reach solid ground again. Later, it’s revealed that Kern also survives against all odds, bringing one of 9-1-1’s most powerful rescue stories to a close. The episode reminds viewers that true heroism is not just about living, it’s about love, sacrifice, and the unshakable hope that connects them all.

Other highlights of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4

On Earth, 9-1-1 balances its space drama with heartfelt moments. May takes charge of handling emergency calls and shows strong leadership. Maddie and Chimney share a sweet yet emotional scene when they hear about the ISS losing contact, reminding viewers of the personal nature of each rescue.

Athena’s family moments bring warmth to the story. After returning home, she reunites with May and Harry. Harry surprises her by saying he has applied to become a firefighter, showing his courage but also worrying his mother. Meanwhile, Tricia ends her engagement with Tripp and starts a new chapter with Parker.

The last flashback shows how Athena first met Michael Grant at a diner years ago, creating a touching full-circle moment. From heartbreak to hope, “Reentry” shows 9-1-1’s perfect mix of thrilling action and deep emotion.

Fans of the show can watch new episodes of 9-1-1 season 9 on ABC