SNL Season 51 episode 4: Release timing for every region, host & guest and everything you need to know

SNL season 51 has released a list of new hosts and guests who are all set to take over the stage from November 1, 2025, onwards. SNL season 51 episode 4 is set to premiere on November 1, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. The show airs exclusively on NBC and is available to stream the following day, Sunday, November 2, 2025, on Peacock.

In a new episode, set to air tomorrow on NBC, fans will witness Miles Teller joining Studio 8H for his hosting duty. The musical guest for the episode will be Brandi Carlile. Top Gun star Miles Teller is returning to host Saturday Night Live for the second time. He first hosted the season 48 premiere on October 1, 2022. Recently, he also made a guest appearance in the SNL 50 special in the “Bronx Beat” sketch.

Brandi Carlile is known for her Grammy-winning track, The Joke, her breakthrough hit, The Story, and soulful songs like Right on Time, That Wasn’t Me, Party of One, The Eye. Her new album ''Returning to Myself,'' is making waves, too.

The first episode of SNL season 51 aired on October 4, 2025, featuring Bad Bunny as the host and Doja Cat as the musical guest. The second episode saw Amy Poehler and Role Model sharing the spotlight, while in the third episode, Sabrina Carpenter took on double duty as both host and musical guest.

Last week, on October 25, 2025, SNL season 51 did not air a new episode, as the show took a short break after releasing its first three episodes. Instead of a live broadcast, a repeat of the season premiere featuring Bad Bunny and Doja Cat was aired. So, new episodes will start airing again from November 1, 2025, and continue every Saturday night.

This episode kicks off a three-week run of new SNL episodes, and the new batch of hosts and musical guests is listed below:

November 1, 2025

Host: Miles Teller

Musical Guest: Brandi Carlile

November 8, 2025

Host: Nikki Glaser

Musical Guest: Sombr

November 15, 2025

Host: Glen Powell

Musical Guest: Olivia Dean

Release date of SNL season 51 episode 4

SNL season 51 episode 4 is scheduled to air on November 1, 2025. The show airs live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. For viewers who want to stream the show digitally, it is available to watch on Peacock, the very next day, on Sunday.

The subscription cost for Peacock is $10.99/month (with ads), and its ad-free Premium Plus plan starts at $16.99/month. Annual subscription plans are available, too.

Release timings of SNL season 51 episode 4 for various regions are listed in the table below:

Region Release date Time US (PT) November 1, 2025 8:30 p.m. US (ET) November 1, 2025 11:30 p.m. Japan (JST) November 2, 2025 12:30 p.m United Kingdom (BST) November 2, 2025 4:30 a.m. India (IST) November 2, 2025 9 a.m. New Zealand (NZST) November 2, 2025 4:30 p.m. Australia (AEST) November 2, 2025 1:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) November 2, 2025 5:30 a.m.

SNL season 51 episode 4 promo has teased that the Top Gun actor, Miles Teller, is getting annoyed by the new cast member, Jeremy Culhane, who nearly chokes while eating hot dogs.

Chloe Fineman, Ben Marshall, and Jeremy Culhane are in a pitch meeting with Miles Teller, where they are discussing the idea for a “Cool Pope” sketch. He jokes about things like doing baptisms in a hot tub. Teller notices that Culhane isn’t paying attention; he’s too busy eating a bunch of hot dogs, training for a hot dog-eating contest. While he is stuffing hot dogs into his mouth like a pro eater, Teller gets a bit annoyed and asks if Jeremy is even listening. Just as he continues talking, something unexpected happens, cutting the meeting short.

