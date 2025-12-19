Will there be a new episode of American Monster next week (December 23, 2025)? Explained

American Monster season 13, episode 9 (Image via Prime Video)

A new installment titled Draw a Picture of American Monster, season 13 is all set to be released on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 on Investigation Discovery. The episode takes viewers to Virginia Beach, Virginia where life appeared normal for Elena Arena and her family until hidden tensions erupted into tragedy.

Elena, a vibrant woman known for her free spirit met Brandon Wysong, a man who seemed like the ideal partner and stepfather to her children. Their story marked by initial romance and shared family moments took a dark turn as jealousy and control overshadowed their bond.

On November 4, 2019, Brandon shot and killed Elena in their home while their young children were nearby leaving the community in shock. This heartbreaking case forms the basis of the upcoming episode of American Monster, a true crime series on Investigation Discovery that uncovers the double lives of ordinary people involved in shocking crimes.

American Monster: The beginning of a relationship

Elena Arena and Brandon Wysong's worlds collided in Virginia Beach where both had active lives in the coastal community. Elena has been described by many as a "wild child." An outgoing personality balanced an even keel approach to family duties for the 31 year old mother.

She had a 12 year old daughter from a previous relationship and two younger children with Brandon, ages 5 and 4 at the time of the incident. Brandon was also 31 years old and seemed like a good partner and father figure who easily fit into Elena's family circle.

Their early connection has been labeled as a meeting of the minds with two hot headed individuals sharing laughs and building a home on Westminster Lane off Great Neck Road as per The Virginian Pilot.

It was a promising relationship from the very beginning; this is how he married, taking care of their blended family, attending local events and creating memories with the children. Elena tried to bring stability into the home while Brandon made sure to at least contribute to the household routines.

They seemed to be a quintessential suburban couple who enjoyed barbecues and school activities. Subtle dynamics began to emerge, however, Brandon became protective, a quality Elena had at one point in time found a form of care. This phase dragged on for years and two children eventually sealed their family unit.

The American Monster episode 9 uses home videos to illustrate these happier times showing Brandon playing with the kids and Elena smiling in family photos.

Cracks in the facade

As years passed, strains appeared in Elena and Brandon's marriage. Reports from court documents reveal arguments over daily matters, escalating into heated exchanges. Elena confided in her family about Brandon's growing jealousy, particularly regarding her interactions with others.

He monitored her movements and questioned her decisions and behaviors that isolated her from support networks. Despite these issues, Elena stayed committed to their family, prioritizing the children's well being. She sought ways to maintain harmony, often returning home after brief separations to keep routines intact, according to the Daily Press.

Brandon's actions included damaging property during disputes, a pattern noted in police statements. On the afternoon of November 4, 2019, an argument prompted Elena to leave the house with the three children, a 12 year old daughter from her prior relationship and the couple's 5 year old and 4 year old sons.

She planned to stay with relatives but returned later that day to retrieve her oldest daughter's pregnant cat, a small act of responsibility amid tension. Upon arrival, they found the home in disarray with items thrown about and broken. This destruction signaled Brandon's uncontrolled anger, a red flag in their deteriorating dynamic.

The episode of American Monster captures these warning signs through interviews with those close to the family explaining how unchecked jealousy can erode trust and safety in a home, as reported by WTKR.

The day of the shooting

The events of November 4, 2019 unfolded rapidly in the Wysong home on the 800 block of Westminster Lane. After discovering the trashed house, Elena and the children entered to find Brandon inside. Tensions boiled over into a confrontation during which Brandon retrieved a firearm.

He fired three shots, one striking Elena in the back of the head causing her immediate death at age 31. The children, aged 12, 5 and 4 were present in the residence witnessing the horror and calling 911 in panic, as per 13 News.

Brandon fled on foot into nearby woods, prompting a search involving police K-9 units. He was apprehended hiding shortly after, still armed with the weapon initially but later admitting to stashing the gun in a local park. Emergency responders arrived around 6:30 p.m. confirming Elena's passing at the scene.

Neighbors described hearing gunshots and seeing flashing lights turning the quiet street into a crime scene. The American Monster episode reconstructs this moment with timeline details and audio from dispatch calls, emphasizing the sudden shift from routine to chaos. Police classified it as a domestic related incident underscoring the private nature of such violence, according to WTKR.

Legal proceedings and sentencing in American Monster

After his arrest, Brandon Wysong was indicted for first degree murder but had the charges lowered as a result of a plea deal. In February 2023, at the age of 34, he pleaded guilty to second degree murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents indicated that he had previously been charged with a non violent felony for violating possession statutes. As part of the deal, he would serve no more than 30 years, as per the Daily Press. On May 3, 2023, Circuit Judge Steven Frucci sentenced the maximum 30 years in the Circuit Court in Virginia Beach.

The prosecution described the escalation of the argument and the defendant's escape while the defense highlighted his statements of remorse in interviews. Elena was described by family members as a loving mother of four who was greatly affected by the loss of her four children, who were under the care of their relatives.

The issue of domestic violence was highlighted locally with advocates aiming to raise awareness, according to The Virginian Pilot. The Draw a Picture episode in American Monster concludes with a reflective session on justice including legal perspectives and quotes from families.

Watch season 13 of American Monster available on ID.

