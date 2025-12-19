What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for December 19, 2025

Days of our Lives © Peacock

On December 19, 2025, Days of Our Lives' episode centers on the high-stakes world of corporate power and deeply personal health scares as Christmas Eve arrives at the Brady Pub. The story is about the young members of the DiMera and Hernandez families as they deal with changes in their careers and medical uncertainty. As long-lost family members show up in surprising places, the future of DiMera Enterprises causes more and more arguments. Secrets and planned moves among the most powerful people in town take away from the holiday spirit.

Things get more dramatic in tonight's episode when Johnny DiMera is faced with a big decision about whether or not to take on the role of CEO at his family's company. Grandfather Roman is very worried that the young man will stay involved with the DiMera family's bad history. At the same time, Sarah at the hospital tells Chanel bad things about her past health problems. The scene changes to the DiMera crypt, where a person whose identity is unknown is found tied up and muzzled. This discovery brings Kristen back together with someone in a shocking way. Chad and Theo have new questions because of it.

Days of Our Lives: Everything to know about what happened in the episode December 19, 2025

Ari’s Corporate Ambitions at the Pub

The Brady Pub is where the holiday fun starts. There, Kate tells Ari about a new chance. Ari is going to be able to work as an intern at DiMera Enterprises because Kate has gotten him the job. He will start in the mailroom. Arian is excited but knows that others may think this is a case of nepotism. Kate says that if Gabi had hired Ari at Gabi Chic, the claims would be worse. Later, when Ari has to deal with her mother, she plans to use this way of thinking to help her get what she wants. She thinks that starting at the lowest level in a different company shows how valuable she is. As the family gets together for the holiday, Roman watches the interaction with a bit of doubt. Ari is set on making her own path without being directly influenced by her mother. Before she goes to talk to Gabi about her job future, she says goodbye to the group.

Johnny’s Dilemma Over the CEO Seat

Johnny goes to the bar to see Roman because he wants to talk about a big change in his career. Rita has asked Johnny to take over as CEO of DiMera Enterprises, Days of Our Lives' main company. Right now, Johnny is the only person who can legally approve the divestment between DiMera and Titan. Roman is strongly against the idea because he is worried about Johnny's soul. He gives his grandson a warning: if the missing family members don't come back, Johnny will be stuck in the corporate web for all eternity. Even though there are risks, Johnny feels like he has to help his family. Roman brings to mind the dark times that are usually associated with being a CEO. The fear of making the same mistakes as previous generations and family history makes this conversation very tense. Johnny is still having a hard time making a decision because he feels he should follow his grandfather's advice, but also feels he should be there for his family.

A Heartfelt Moment at Gabi Chic

When Gabi walks into her new office, she sees that Philip has sent roses to fill the room. He comes soon after with a bottle of champagne to celebrate her success. Philip tells her that he wants to spend the whole holiday with her. He says to Gabi that she is the only good thing that has happened to him lately. This makes Gabi look emotional because she remembers how she has hurt him in the past. She is having a hard time dealing with the guilt of what she did in the past while also trying to accept how nice he is to her now. As he thinks about their life together, Philip makes it look like he doesn't know she's going through a lot. Before the two get interrupted by the reality of their work lives, they share a sweet moment together. Gabi's new love story is put on hold because her daughter is being bad and needs her attention.

Chanel Receives Alarming Medical News

Chanel goes to the hospital for a routine follow-up with Sarah. Things get serious when Sarah says that the bloodwork shows signs of a possible return of the cancer. Sarah says that more tests need to be done to be sure of what is going on. There is a small suggestion that the results might show a pregnancy rather than an illness. But, as soon as Christmas is over, the right answers will be found. This news comes at a bad time for Chanel, who is heartbroken and having a hard time keeping it together. With a teddy bear in hand, she breaks down crying when she gets home. She hides how scared she really is when Johnny gets there. She only says she's waiting for test results, not that they could be really bad.

The Mystery in the DiMera Crypt

On Christmas Eve, Chad and Theo wake up to see something very surprising in the crypt. Peter Blake is found tied up and unable to move. At first, neither Theo and Chad knows who the man is. When Kristen gets there, she knows who he is right away. When he is free, she hugs him warmly. Peter explains that he meant to visit earlier, but EJ had taken their mom hostage. He says he saw her in the end, but he isn't clear at all about where and when they met. His story and sudden arrival make Chad and Theo think something is off. They both believe that Stefan is the cause of their recent problems.

Kate’s Secret Corporate Betrayal

Gabi eventually gives Ari her blessing to take the internship at DiMera. She understands that Ari wants to make her own money, and they hug to make up. Johnny, on the other hand, says that he has to take the CEO job. He thinks he has to look out for the family's interests because he is the last DiMera. Chanel hides her anxiety about her health and tells him to take the job. Johnny leaves to officially take the job, not knowing that people are watching. Kate calls someone at Titan to talk about Johnny's new job. She plans to use Johnny's inexperience to help Titan. This cold move shows that she is willing to put her business ahead of her family. The episode ends with a corporate war ready to start in Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives episodes are available to stream on Peacock.