What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for December 18, 2025

Peacock’s Days of Our Lives, set in the fictional town of Salem, focuses on the lives of the members of the Kiriakis, Horton, Brady, and DiMera families, as well as the interpersonal relationships they share.

The show’s central storylines and plot arcs revolve around themes of familial rivalries, romantic relationships, mob and gang wars and violent and dangerous business transactions.

The December 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives primarily focused on the ongoing DiMera disappearances issue, as well as the residents of Salem's handling of the crisis.

Jennifer ended up having a difficult conversation with Thomas regarding the need to limit his screen time, which later evolved into Thomas asking to meet his father, Chad DiMera.

Meanwhile, Paulina had a conversation with Abe Carver about the guilt they share regarding Theo, and both of them tried to soothe each other. Inside the crypt where the DiMeras were being held hostage, Kristen DiMera and EJ DiMera were shown taking a rest. Meanwhile, Theo had a conversation with Chad DiMera, sharing some brotherly advice with him about how the relationship between him and his parents had evolved and improved over time.

In addition to these developments, Steve moved into the apartment with Stephanie and Alex, emphasizing the dire importance of some safety measures to be taken in place due to the stalker.

Jennifer met with Thomas and gently tried to break the news to him that he would not be able to go back to school due to his father’s sudden disappearance.

Thomas seemed extremely disappointed and threw a tantrum. Still, things seemed to improve when Jennifer announced that she would fly him and Charlotte down to Boston until Chad DiMera returned home from his hostage situation.

Meanwhile, at the DiMera offices, Paulina ran into Abe Carver, who appeared to be extremely stressed and tense due to the current situation regarding Theo DiMera. Paulina tried to ask him to rest well and get some food; however, Abe focused on talking about how guilty he felt regarding Theo, and Paulina shared that sentiment with him.

At the sealed crypt, where Kristen DiMera, EJ DiMera, Chad DiMera and Theo DiMera were being held hostage, things seemed to have calmed down between Kristen and EJ. They were lying beside each other and resting.

Chad tried to calm Theo down and spoke to him regarding Rachel’s issues and her admission at Bayview. Theo assured Chad that things with his parents would also improve with time, and they both began digging in the dirt to find a way out of the sealed crypt.

In addition to these developments, Steve moved into the apartment with Stephanie Johnson and Alex Kiriakis. He urged them to amp up their security measures, especially with a stalker on the loose.

