The Housemaid (2025) soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

Michele Morrone, Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar at The Housemaid premiere (Image via Instagram/@housemaidmovie)

The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, is a psychological thriller adaptation of Freida McFadden's 2022 bestselling novel, which was released in theatres on December 19, 2025, via Lionsgate.

Theodore Shapiro composed the original score, providing atmospheric tension that underscores the story's escalating secrets.

Notably, Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please" featured prominently in the official trailer, setting the seductive and suspenseful tone.

Starring Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway, a young woman with a shadowed past seeking a fresh start, alongside Amanda Seyfried as the enigmatic Nina Winchester. Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester and Michele Morrone as Enzo.

Elizabeth Perkins plays Evelyn Winchester and Indiana Elle as Cecelia Winchester. The film delves into deception and danger within an opulent household.

The movie taps into cultural fascination with domestic thrillers, echoing 1990s hits like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, while addressing power dynamics and hidden traumas in elite circles.

The movie runs for 2 hours and 11 minutes and is rated R.

What songs are featured in The Housemaid (2025)?

The film relies entirely on Theodore Shapiro's original score for its tension and atmosphere. No licensed songs are used in the movie.

The official soundtrack album was released by Lakeshore Records on December 19, 2025, as a two-volume set. Many tracks feature vocalist Caroline Shaw.

Trailer Song

Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter – Featured prominently in the official trailer (not in the film).

Volume 1

The Privilege of Teeth (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 2:37 Grand Tour – 2:27 That Will Be That – 1:30 Move in Day – 1:51 Enzo (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 1:09 Can’t Sleep – 1:09 Acute Psychosis (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 2:40 Theater – 2:36 Nina Can’t Know (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 2:07 Leave Now (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 3:19

Volume 2

You’ll Learn (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 3:50 A Letter to Cece (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 3:34 Untamed Roots (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 3:49 Follow the Rules (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 3:54 Don’t Worry About It (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 1:41 Consequences – 3:28 Andrew Uncaged (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 3:34 The Fall (feat. Caroline Shaw) – 4:46 Make a Life for Yourself – 1:05

What is The Housemaid (2025) all about?

Millie Calloway is a young woman trying to escape her troubled past. She takes a live-in housemaid job with the wealthy Winchester family in their upscale home.

The family includes Nina Winchester, who exhibits erratic and unstable behavior, her charming husband, Andrew, and their young daughter, Cece. Enzo is the tough, built gardener who warns Millie to go away but never says why.

At first, the job seems perfect. But as Millie settles in, she uncovers dark family secrets involving manipulation, betrayal and danger. The story involves power dynamics, hidden traumas and multiple twists as perspectives shift.

The story ends in a murder, but whose and by whom is the real question for which you need to watch the movie. Fans can expect a mind-blowing climax that will change the entire storyline. This season, The Housemaid is the perfect binge watch for a thriller Christmas.

Where to watch The Housemaid (2025)

The Housemaid (2025) is currently playing in theaters nationwide. Check showtimes on sites like Fandango or your local listings. No streaming release date has been announced yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!