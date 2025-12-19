Where was Avatar: Fire and Ash filmed? All filming locations revealed

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Image via avatar.com)

Avatar: Fire and Ash was written and directed by James Cameron. It is the latest installment of the Avatar franchise, continuing the narrative of Pandora established in previous films. It serves as the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water, expanding the saga of Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

The movie features a wide ensemble cast led by Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, the leader of the Omatikaya clan and patriarch of the Sully family, alongside Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, a skilled Omatikaya warrior and Jake’s partner. Sigourney Weaver returns as Kiri, the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri, who shares a deep spiritual connection with Eywa.

Stephen Lang reprises his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch, appearing once again in his Recombinant Na’vi form as the film’s primary antagonist. Kate Winslet portrays Ronal, the tsahìk and spiritual leader of the ocean-dwelling Metkayina clan, while Cliff Curtis plays Tonowari, the clan’s olo’eyktan and chief.

The story introduces new forces, including Oona Chaplin as Varang, the fierce leader of the Ash People, also known as the Mangkwan clan, a volcanic Na’vi faction that emerges as a major new adversary. David Thewlis appears as Peylak, the leader of the Wind Traders, a nomadic, sky-faring Na’vi clan. Michelle Yeoh joins the franchise in this installment as Dr. Karina Mogue, a human scientist, further expanding the film’s human and Na’vi perspectives.

Exploring the filming location of Avatar: Fire and Ash

Los Angeles County, California

Many key sequences of Avatar: Fire and Ash were reportedly filmed across Los Angeles County, with Los Angeles serving as a major production hub. Several locations throughout LA were transformed into film sets, including MBS Media Campus in Manhattan Beach. Also known as Manhattan Beach Studios, the facility features 15 sound stages across 385,000 square feet, extensive office and support spaces, a production resource center, onsite parking, lighting and grip rentals and a New York Street backlot, making it an ideal filming location.

Lviv Oblast, Ukraine

Several scenes of Avatar: Fire and Ash were filmed in Lviv Oblast, western Ukraine, with the cities of Lviv and Yavoriv serving as key production locations. These locations were chosen for the region’s diverse natural landscapes, which provided an ideal backdrop for important sci-fi sequences.

Wellington, New Zealand

Last but just as important, Wellington, New Zealand, was the filming location of choice for a significant portion of the movie, with the production utilizing Stone Street Studios in the Miramar suburb. The studio’s four purpose-built sound stages, along with its paint shop, construction warehouse, production offices, wardrobe and makeup rooms and large backlot supported the expansion of Pandora’s world.

What is Avatar: Fire and Ash about?

Avatar: Fire and Ash takes place almost immediately after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water, unlike the significant time jump between the first two films.

The story follows the Sully family as they grieve the death of Jake and Neytiri’s eldest son, Neteyam. Despite their loss, they are forced to set out on another epic journey across Pandora’s land, air and sea to protect one of their own.

Their mission unfolds amid numerous dangers threatening the planet, including the continued colonization efforts of the human-run RDA, relentless attacks by the resurrected Miles Quaritch, and, for the first time in the series, a violent tribe of Na’vi raiders led by the ruthless Varang.

