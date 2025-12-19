SNL Season 51 episode 9: Release timing for every region, host & guest and everything you need to know

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

For the Christmas episode, SNL is set to bring on-stage the charm of Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande, with Cher joining her as a musical guest at Studio 8H. SNL season 51, episode 9, is set to premiere on December 20, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. For viewers, the same episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Ariana is joining the SNL stage for the third time for her hosting duties, and it’s her fifth appearance overall on the late-night comedy show.

Fans should not miss the last episode of SNL before the show goes on its winter break. So far, there are no updates about who the new hosts or musical guests will be. Still, viewers can expect some big stars and bold, funny sketches in the upcoming episodes, which will air after the winter break. The first half of Season 51 will conclude with the ninth episode, which is scheduled for release tomorrow.

According to reports by NBC, Ariana Grande first appeared on SNL in 2014 as a musical guest. She returned as a musical guest in 2024. Before that, in 2016, she hosted the show and performed songs in the same episode.

Most recently, she hosted Season 50, Episode 3 in October 2024, where three of her sketches became “some of the most-watched sketches of the season.”

The musical guest for the 2025 SNL Christmas show is the legendary Cher. This will be her second time performing on SNL as a musical guest. Her first appearance was in 1987. Since then, Cher has released 27 studio albums, including her 2023 Christmas album.

Host: Ariana Grande

Musical Guest: Cher

Release date of SNL season 51 episode 9

SNL Season 51, Episode 9, is set to air on December 20, 2025, on NBC. The show is exclusive to NBC and airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. For viewers who want to stream the show digitally, it is available to watch on Peacock, the next day, Sunday (December 21, 2025).

The subscription cost for Peacock is $10.99/month (with ads), and its ad-free Premium Plus plan starts at $16.99/month. With an annual subscription, viewers can enjoy unlimited access to Peacock’s complete library of shows and content.

Release date and time of SNL season 51 episode 9 for multiple regions are mentioned in the table below:

Region Release date Time US (PT) December 20, 2025 8:30 p.m. US (ET) December 20, 2025 11:30 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) December 21, 2025 4:30 a.m. India (IST) December 21, 2025 9 a.m. Japan (JST) December 21, 2025 12:30 p.m. New Zealand (NZST) December 21, 2025 4:30 p.m. Australia (AEST) December 21, 2025 1:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) December 21, 2025 5:30 a.m.

Why is Ariana seen wrapping herself up in the promo?

The upcoming episode promises to be filled with full Christmas vibes. In the teaser, Ariana Grande bundles herself up in cozy jackets, scarves and coats to stay warm. This comes after Ashley Padilla invites her for a fun snowball fight and a visit to the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

When the temperature drops to –5 °C, Ariana Grande puts on all her winter gear, headscarf, boots and gloves, so much that you can barely see her face. Her boots are so fluffy that she can hardly walk. Looking like a snowman, she slowly makes her way down the hallway.

That’s when Ashley Padilla tells her that access to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is closed. Still, Ashley makes sure Ariana gets a great view of the tree by showing it to her through the window.

All earlier episodes of SNL Season 51 can be streamed on Peacock.