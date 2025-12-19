The Great Christmas Light Fight season 13's The Vistalli family shares 25 years of growing Disney-themed lights

The Great Christmas Light Fight season 13 (Image via ABC)

The Vistalli family from Antioch is featured in season 13 of The Great Christmas Light Fight for their long-running Disney-themed holiday display.

Over the past 25 years, their display has grown steadily, adding more characters, lights, and decorative elements each year.

The family’s display is known for its complexity, with thousands of lights, ornaments, and hand-placed flowers covering their home.

Their participation in the television program came after producers noticed the display and reached out to the family.

Each year, the family continues to expand their setup while maintaining the same Disney theme.

Origins and development of the display

The Vistalli family began with a single Disney-themed display, which has expanded significantly over the years. In an exclusive interview with Your California Life on December 18, 2025, Gary Vistalli explained,

"The theme has actually grown. It's been the same theme for 25 years, except it just hasn't been this large. Started putting the lights up and... having just one display that was Disney-oriented."

The expansion of the display is influenced by feedback from visitors, especially children who suggest new additions.

Gary Vistalli explained that many children provide ideas about which "character" they would like to see included, and he takes these suggestions into account when planning the display for the following year.

This process allows the setup to grow gradually while maintaining the same Disney theme that has been consistent for 25 years.

The Vistalli family’s display now features between 35,000 and 40,000 lights, along with garland, ornaments, and hand-placed flowers.

Gary provided details on the scale, explaining that over 1,500 ornaments and more than 2,000 flowers are carefully installed along the eaves of the home each year and removed by hand afterward.

Each year, the family adds one or two new characters, ensuring that the display continues to expand while following the established Disney-themed layout.

Participation in The Great Christmas Light Fight

The family’s appearance on the show involved multiple days of filming. In the same interview, Kristen Vistalli described the process:

"They would come in the mid-afternoon and they would be filming straight up until midnight for two full solid days. And yes, you are on a TV show."

She also noted the interactions with the production crew, explaining that they spent time sharing their stories about the house, detailing what they do, why they do it, and how it has grown.

She added that the crew "enjoyed" hearing these details.

Their invitation to participate came after producers noticed the display. Kristen explained that someone from ABC contacted them as a scout for the show, and her daughter confirmed that the outreach was legitimate.

The family has continued to maintain the same Disney theme while adapting and expanding the display each year.

Community engagement and outreach

The Vistalli family’s display draws attention from both the local community and visitors from surrounding areas. Kristen Vistalli said,

"More and more people are coming by. We also do community outreach. Here we adopt about 100 families with our local police department and school district, so that makes a great outreach that everybody comes for that too and to see the lights."

In addition to their display, the family hosts fundraising events. Gary Vistalli noted that the previous weekend included a "fundraiser" conducted as a drive-by event and described it as successful.

The display continues to combine visual entertainment with charitable engagement, providing both a holiday attraction and a way to support the local community.

