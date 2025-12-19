Who are Angela Yee's parents? Family life explored as radio host reflects on untimely death of her brother

Angela Yee revealed in an episode of Way Up that Lauryn Hill was her classmate (Image via Getty)

Angela Yee recently opened up about the death of her brother on Thursday, December 18. The radio personality addressed the details leading to her brother’s demise while speaking in an episode of Way Up.

The Lip Service host said that her brother passed away from the complications of an aneurysm. According to Hollywood Life, Angela’s mother, Celestina Farage, is of West Indian descent, and her father was of Cantonese descent, whose identity remains unknown.

During the latest conversation, Angela Yee described her brother as an individual who was very close to her. She further stated:



“What happened is he’s very active in our group text, like your family chat every day. He’s a person that if you call him, he’s going to answer. If you text him, he answers right back. And so for a day, he wasn’t responding. And so my mother felt like something was off. So she has the keys to his house. So she went over there. And you know, he was on the floor.”









Yee, who is known for her work on Shade 45, revealed that her mother immediately contacted the authorities, and the EMT arrived at the spot. After examination, the cause of death was confirmed.

Angela even recalled her brother complaining about his headaches and taking Advil for the same.

Angela Yee mentioned that she took a similar step when she was having headaches and advised everyone to stay hydrated by having lots of water. She continued:



“My brother also, he was very into like medical marijuana and all of that. So he would make like organic Rice Krispie treats and candies and things like that And you know it was a good feeling.”



Yee additionally called her brother a “smarter person” compared to her, and that he was very generous to all those who knew him. She said that the funeral is scheduled this week.

Angela Yee has spoken up about her parents on various occasions

The Brooklyn, New York City, native has become a popular face with her frequent appearances on radio shows. Notably, her journey started with her education at the Brooklyn Poly Prep.

However, her family relocated to New Jersey, following which she enrolled at Columbia High School, as per Vibe magazine. Lauryn Hill was also one of her classmates. Angela Yee revealed the same in the first episode of her show Way Up.

In 2018, Yee spoke in detail about her early life during an interview with BK Magazine. She disclosed in the conversation that her parents were born in Brooklyn, adding that she had the opportunity to meet people from other places around the world.

Angela Yee’s response came when she was questioned whether her parents were immigrants. Yee said that her father has a big family compared to her mother, who is the “only child.” Angela continued by saying:



“It’s interesting because I grew up in Flatbush, which definitely has a large West Indian culture. But, when it came time for holidays, I was with my whole Chinese side of the family. It’s a blessing now, but when I was younger, it was hard because my grandparents on the Chinese side of the family didn’t accept that my mom was black.”



The Breakfast Club co-host stated that she had to struggle to be accepted among her friends, considering that her father was Chinese and they were living in a “black neighborhood.”

Angela Yee recalled being teased for certain things, adding that it eventually helped her to build a successful career.

She said that her parents were entrepreneurs, but her father’s journey was not so easy.



“He kept getting fired. He now works for my uncle who’s a dentist. He manages the office. I never thought I would make the kind of money that I’ve been making. It’s not something that I ever envisioned,” she added.



Although Angela is well-known by everyone, her family life has been out of the limelight for many years. Notably, Yee never addressed the reasons for the same.