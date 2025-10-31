Is Usha Vance an immigrant? What we know as JD Vance slammed over comments about immigration and his wife’s religion

J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance look on as he is nominated for the office of Vice President on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

JD Vance brought up Usha Vance's faith during a Turning Point event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. During the event, students of the institution asked questions on various topics.

One particular woman who appeared to be of Indian descent asked JD Vance why the Trump administration was driving away immigrants after they spent years studying and working in the country. She noted that the immigrants spent their wealth and youth and worked hard to achieve the American dream.

JD Vance replied, saying that just because some illegal immigrants came to the US and contributed to the economy, it does not mean millions of them can stay in the country.

The woman then brought up the Vice President's "inter-cultural household," referring to his wife, Usha Vance, and their three mixed-race children. She asked why Americans needed to be Christians to show their love for the country.

Usha Vance was raised in the suburbs of San Diego, California. Her parents immigrated from Andhra Pradesh, India, to the US. According to the BBC's report, her father was a mechanical engineer and her mother was a molecular biologist.

JD Vance said that his wife, Usha, was raised in a Hindu family. However, her family was not extremely religious and was almost agnostic. He shared that he hoped that in the future, she would convert to Christianity.

JD Vance also mentioned that Usha often attends church with him and their three kids, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, who are being brought up in the Christian faith, along with his sons attending a Christian school.

The Vice President also noted that it was important for a couple to discuss such things and have their own arrangements. He shared that even if Usha Vance doesn't convert in the future, he would be fine with it, as God gave everyone free will.

"I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But If she doesn't, then God says, everybody has free will, so that doesn't cause a problem for me," he said.

Usha Vance previously shared that her family's religion made them "very good people"

The couple gave an interview to Fox News in June 2024. JD Vance shared that after meeting Usha, he reengaged with his faith and even got baptized in 2018. He shared that she was "very supportive" at the time.

When the host asked about her faith, Usha Vance replied that her parents are Hindus and her family is quite religious. She said that the power of religion had a good impact on her life as well.

"I did grow up in a religious household. My parents are Hindu and that was one of the things that made them such good parents, that make them really very good people. So I think I've seen the power of that in my own life," Vance stated.

Usha Vance was not present at the recent Turning Point USA event. She has not released any statement regarding her husband's remark. Stay tuned for more updates.