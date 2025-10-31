NYT author Shannon Watts predicts JD Vance will divorce his wife and marry Erika Kirk after photo of the VP hugging Charlie Kirk's widow goes viral

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Trump's pick for Vice President, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A video of Vice President JD Vance and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk on the campus of University of Mississippi, has been going viral. The viral image grabbed massive attention on social media platforms like X and Instagram. Many shared their take on the same under the photo.

Some claimed that Vance was possibly going to leave his wife, Usha Vance, and instead marry Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow. This prompted NYT author Shannon Watts to react to the image as well. On October 30, Watts wrote on X,

"Vance announces divorce, marries Charlie Kirk's widow by the end of 2026."

As of now, the tweet has gained more than 4 million views as well as about 110K likes since the time it was uploaded. Users pointed out that Erika's hand placement seemed questionable. In the viral photo, she could be seen placing her hand on Vance's hair during their hug. A user suggested that the gesture usually indicated intimacy. A user tweeted,

"When a woman puts her hands on your head and hair during a hug, it often indicates a sense of affection and intimacy. It can also be a sign of flirtation."

Meanwhile, another netizen wrote on X,

"Honestly I was thinking this too. When you go full MAGA everything is on the table. They will never accept Usha as their First Lady."

JD Vance recently said during an event that he wishes his wife, Usha Vance, would embrace Christianity at some point in life

JD Vance recently came to the limelight for a certain remark that he made about his wife, Usha Vance, on Wednesday, during a Turning Point USA event. According to Vance, he hoped that his wife, who is a Hindu, might embrace Christianity sometime in the future. He shared insights into his relationship with Usha and revealed that she'd go to the church on most Sundays with Vance.

He then went about saying,

"As I've told her and I've said publicly, and I’ll say now in front to 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that."

Further speaking on it, Vance said,

"Because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

However, at the same time, JD Vance also clarified that he would not have a problem if his wife chose to not go with that path. The vice president then talked about their children and revealed that the kids go to a Christian school. Vance additionally mentioned that the couple had decided to raise the children with Christian values.

As far as Vance's religious status is concerned, Usha Vance had revealed that he had not embraced Catholicism when they first met at Yale University. During Usha's podcast conversation with Meghan McCain on Citizen McCain, she confirmed that she had no plans of converting to Catholicism.

Meanwhile, many netizens reacted to the remarks by Vance and bashed him for allegedly trying to pursue his wife to convert to Christianity.

Despite the speculations relating to JD Vance and Erika Kirk, no solid evidence could be found to make a conclusion.