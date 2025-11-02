“Get ready for lawsuit”: JD Vance, Erika Kirk AI image in intimate embrace atop Charlie Kirk coffin goes viral, triggers outrage

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance embrace on stage during a Turning Point USA event at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. The visit marks the first stop on the “This Is the Turning Point” campus tour, led by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance and Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk’s recent appearance together at a Turning Point USA event has become contentious as a photograph from the event, which was altered to show them share an intimate embrace went viral.

In reality, Vance and Kirk, who each spoke on stage at the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, October 29, hugged each other before Kirk left the stage for the Vice President to speak.

The moment, during which Kirk’s hand rested on Vance’s head, was allegedly misconstrued by many, who constructed elaborate jokes. In particular, a New York Times author, Shannon Watts satirically wrote on X that Vance was headed for divorce from his own wife to marry Kirk.

Among the jokes circulating on social media stemming from the hit between Kirk and Vance, one netizen created a photograph, seemingly through AI, and posted it on X.

In the photograph, Kirk could be seen standing atop a coffin, seemingly that of Charlie Kirk’s, with Vance in a tight embrace with her.

As X’s AI chatbot, Grok, confirmed that the image was AI generated and was a hoax, supporters of Kirk rallied against the photograph’s creator.

Netizens slammed the creator of Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s viral hoax image. While rising in indignation against the social media user who had posted the AI generated of Erika Kirk and JD Vance embracing on top of Charlie Kirk’s coffin, a netizen threatened legal action and wrote,

“Get ready for a lawsuit”

Get ready for a lawsuit — Neko (@Sky11Neko) November 1, 2025

While emphasizing the fake nature of the photograph, another netizen highlighted the legal repercussions of posting such an image, and remarked,

“More AI. Someone is gonna get sued.”

An internet user severely criticized the creator of the image, and wrote on X,

“You are simply a vile piece of human s**t.”

Similarly, another supporter of Kirk condemned the action, and said,

“That is vile and speaks of your character. Shame on you”

While writing that they had reported the image, a netizen decrying the hoax image commented,

“Reported for hate”

Another netizen expressed their outrage against the creator of fake photograph, and declared,

“You’re poison with a sick black heart”

The creator of the hoax JD Vance and Erika Kirk AI image received backlash for other content as well

In addition to triggering outrage against the JD Vance and Erika Kirk moment from the Turning Point USA event which was altered through AI, the social media user who goes by the name of ‘PaulleyTicks’ on X posts other content criticizing figures of the conservative movement.

The meme creator, who has posted multiple other AI generated memes of Vance and Kirk, including one of them getting married atop Charlie Kirk’s casket, with Vance standing on his wife’s back.

The image received extreme backlash for the content, which was deemed “tasteless and disgusting.”

How utterly tasteless and disgusting. How would you know? — Steve (@retroseeker) November 2, 2025

Notably, the AI generated meme content made references to another controversy generated at the recent Turning Point USA event, when the Vice President was heard speaking about his interfaith marriage.

While responding to a question about his wife’s Hindu heritage, Vance said that he hopes his wife would be inspired by his Christian faith, according to The Guardian.

However, Vance’s comments led to widespread criticism when netizens pointed out it was unfair to expect his wife to one day convert to his religion.