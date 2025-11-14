What was Gerald Ford famous for? Lawrence O'Donnell compares JD Vance to the former President, accusing him of not taking questions about Epstein

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) speaks to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and former President Trump are faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Friday, November 14, JD Vance tweeted about the two media interviews he did within 24 hours, alongside sharing the link to one of them.

Vance's tweet was retweeted by political commentator Lawrence O'Donnell, who criticised the vice president for his continued "silence" on the subject of Epstein, then comparing him to Gerald Ford.

Gerald Ford was the vice president of the US in the 1970s, who ended up becoming president after the elected president, Richard Nixon, resigned from his position mid-term.

Not a single question or answer about Epstein. Your silence continues. You are Gerald Ford tonight. https://t.co/oTlJK0OBB5 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 14, 2025

Ford is popular in the history of the US for becoming the first un-elected president, as well as for granting an unconditional pardon to Nixon, whom he had succeeded in the Oval Office.

The reason behind Nixon's sudden resignation from his presidency was the public pressure he face after his Watergate scandal came to light.

The first major decision that Gerald Ford took after becoming the US's 38th President was to grant a "full, free and absolute pardon unto Richard Nixon for all offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed".

In light of Gerald Ford's action, O'Donnell's comparison might be off-the-mark, since unlike Nixon - who was pardoned - Epstein was behind bars, awaiting the trial for his crimes when he committed a suicide in prison.

"5 million new homes": JD Vance talks about housing prices in new interviews

JD Vance: "A lot of young people are saying housing is way too expensive. Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants who were taking houses that ought by right go to American citizens." pic.twitter.com/3zWrklTNR8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025

One of the new interviews that Vice President JD Vance was referring to in his latest tweet was his sit-down with Sean Hannity from Fox News. In the interview - that was aired on Thursday, November 13, Vance blamed illegal immigrants for the surging housing prices in the US.

JD told Hannity:

"A lot of young people are saying housing is way too expensive. Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants."

According to the VP, the houses that rightfully belonged to the American citizens were occupied by these immigrants, especially at a time when not enough new houses were built in the nation.

He also pointed out how the Biden administration only made the issue worse. Comparing it to Trump's term, Vance added:

"Under the Biden administration, the price of a new home literally doubled in four years. It went up 100%... Under the Trump administration, housing and rent prices are up about 1% to 2% – actually in line with what you would like to see."

JD also claimed that Trump's administration is actively working towards "trying to make it easier to build houses, adding:

"We probably need to build about 5 million new homes."

Vance believes that one way of doing that is to use better technology, pointing out that robots could help boost the construction process by working alongside blue collar workers instead of replacing them.

