Did Erika Kirk take Air Force 2 to Ole Miss? Claim goes viral amid JD Vance hug controversy

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance embrace on stage during a Turning Point USA event at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk is trending after multiple netizens claim that she supposedly took Air Force 2 to Ole Miss to attend the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi.

The X user @bradleyajaye first claimed that he had traveled with Erika Kirk to the event. Political commentator Eric Daugherty then tweeted that Charlie Kirk's widow allegedly traveled with JD Vance. This tweet garnered 5,000 likes and captured the attention of X users.

For the unversed, pictures and clips from the recent Turning Point USA event went massively viral, as netizens pointed out the alleged closeness between Erika and the Vice President, as Erika Kirk complimented JD Vance for being like her late husband. Their hug was also widely discussed online, as many claimed the two were reportedly having an affair.

The rumor of Erika Kirk traveling on Air Force 2 with JD Vance is false. Multiple videos have shown that the Vice President was accompanied only by his wife, Usha Vance, during boarding and deboarding.

Erika Kirk traveled via Air Force 2 once in September 2025. She flew with JD Vance and Usha Vance and brought Charlie Kirk's casket to Arizona. Netizens believed the recent rumor and criticized Kirk for seemingly wasting taxpayers' money.

"Ericka Kirk took Air Force 2 to Ole Miss. When did Americans vote her into office? That round trip cost taxpayers $6 million. While tens of millions go without food," one netizen wrote.

"Ericka Kirk took Air Force 2 to Ole Miss. When did we vote her into office? That round trip cost taxpayers $6 million. I wonder if just dumb Vance's wife knows about their relationship?? After E.Kirk said that Vance reminded her on her dead husband," another X user noted.

Erika Kirk brought up netizens "analyzing" her expressions

Fox News has shared a snippet of an upcoming interview with Erika. It would be Kirk's first sit-down interview. In the clip, host Jesse Watters asked her what she thought about the defense team's attempt to ban cameras from suspect Tyler Robinson's trial.

Erika Kirk said that ever since her husband's death, cameras have been on her and her family. She claimed that netizens have been watching her closely. Kirk said that it was only fair that Tyler was recorded during the trial as well. The Turning Point USA CEO noted that everyone needed to see what "true evil" looked like.

"There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there. Why not be transparent? There's nothing to hide. I know there's not because I've seen what the case is built on," she said.

Erika Kirk rips into the defense for trying to BAN cameras from the trial of her husband’s assassin, Tyler Robinson:



"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning."



"There have been cameras all… pic.twitter.com/h5SWNTXA6W — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 1, 2025

Erika Kirk's interview would air on Wednesday (November 5, 2025). Meanwhile, Tyler Robinson's in-person hearings are scheduled for January 16 and January 30, 2026.

Last month, Human Events Media Group wrote a letter to the judge, requesting that the trial be open to the public and the press. Robinson's defense team has argued that he is innocent until proven guilty, and this right allows him to refuse to be recorded during the trial.