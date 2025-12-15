Nick Reiner is in custody on $4 million bail after his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele, were killed in their LA home

Actor/director Rob Reiner (R) and Michele Reiner attend the wedding ceremony and celebration for Proposition 8 Plaintiffs Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo on June 28, 2014 at The Beverly Hilton. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts)

Nick Reiner has been arrested and charged with murder after his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and author Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14.

Law enforcement records state that Nick Reiner is currently being held on $4 million bail in connection with the high-profile case.

Emergency services were called to the Reiners’ home at about 3:30 pm on Sunday following reports of a medical emergency, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene, and Rob and Michele Reiner were declared dead at the scene.

Romy Reiner, the daughter of the couple, found them, according to sources close to the investigation. Their deaths were deemed suspicious within hours and a homicide investigation was soon underway.

Nick Reiner was interviewed by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division before he was taken into custody. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell indicated at an unrelated press conference Monday that Nick had finally been booked for murder.

Records from the Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that he was in custody, with bail set at $4 million. No other information about a possible motive or the evidence supporting their conclusion has been shared with the public, and police have not issued any statements regarding the status of their investigation.

A look into Nick Reiner's career in Hollywood and his struggles with addiction

Rob Reiner, the son of comedy giant Carl Reiner, loomed large in Hollywood. He started his career on the influential sitcom All in the Family before reinventing himself as a highly respected director.

In his career, he’s worked on some of the greatest movies ever made, including This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men. Rob got married to Michele Singer Reiner in 1989 and they have been together for over three decades. Michele was an author and photographer.

Nick Reiner, 32, has spoken in interviews about his experience of addiction and homelessness that began as a teenager. He went to rehab for the first time at 15 and recalled that period of his life as unmanageable and threatening.

Those experiences helped shape the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which was co-written by Nick and directed by Rob. The film, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, delved into addiction, recovery and a family torn apart.

Though it got mixed to negative reviews, the project was meaningful and emotionally challenging for the father and son duo.

Nick has previously explained in interviews that the film isn’t an exact reenactment of his life, but it profiles a lot of things he’s been through himself. Rob Reiner also said the project was intense but well worth it to gain a better understanding of his son’s challenges.

Nick's work output was relatively low in the years to come despite his creative aspirations, and Rob would concede later that his children had struggles with settling into solid careers ever since. Nick recently appeared in public supporting his father at the opening of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues earlier this year.

Amidst the recent deaths and controversy, the couple’s family said in a statement they were devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele, with whom they asked to have privacy while they mourned.