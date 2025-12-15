Who are the children of Rob Reiner? Everything to know about the family as the director passes away at 78

Rob Reiner, the filmmaker behind This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally..., and A Few Good Men, has died at 78. He also rose to fame on TV as Archie Bunker’s son-in-law on All in the Family. As per an ABC News report dated December 15, 2025, authorities are investigating the deaths of Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, as an apparent homicide after they were found dead at a Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14, 2025. Officials said they had not identified a suspect, and nobody was in custody as the investigation continued into Monday.

Rob Reiner is survived by four children, including three he shared with Michele and one adopted daughter from his first marriage. He married Michele Singer in 1989, and they had three children together.

Who are the children of Rob Reiner? Meet Jake, Nick, Romy, and their adopted daughter, Tracy

As per the ABC7 New York report dated December 15, 2025, Rob Reiner shared three children with Michele Singer Reiner, Jake, Nick, and Romy, and he adopted Tracy Reiner during his first marriage to Penny Marshall. Tracy Reiner is his adopted daughter and has worked as an actor. Her public film credits include When Harry Met Sally..., A League of Their Own, and Apollo 13.

Jake Reiner has been linked to baseball media. As per the People report dated June 27, 2023, Jake, 31, hosts the Dodgers Incline Podcast. In that same interview, Rob Reiner said about his dad, the late actor Carl Reiner,

“My dad was a huge, huge baseball fan. He passed it onto me, and I passed it onto Jake.”

Nick Reiner has worked in film as a writer and producer. As per the People report dated April 20, 2016, Nick co-wrote Being Charlie with his father and spoke about addiction recovery. In that interview, Nick said,

“Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family.”

Romy Reiner has also worked as an actor. As per IMDb’s filmography listing, she is credited for projects including You People.

What happened to Rob and Michele Reiner, and what has the police confirmed so far?

Authorities have confirmed the response timeline. As per an ABC News report dated December 15, 2025, the LAPD said officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded at 3:38 p.m. to a medical aid call and identified the deceased as a man, 78, and a woman, 68.

Police have also stressed what they have not confirmed publicly. As per the ABC News report dated December 15, 2025, officials said at a Sunday night press conference that they had not identified a suspect and nobody was in custody. LAPD said it was awaiting a search warrant to conduct a more thorough investigation, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the official cause of death.

Some reporting includes details attributed to unnamed law enforcement sources rather than to statements made on the record. As per an ABC News report dated December 15, 2025, senior law enforcement sources said the victims were stabbed to death.

The Associated Press also reported that authorities believe the couple died from stab wounds, while noting that official findings are still expected. Separately, as per a People report dated December 14, 2025, unnamed sources said the couple were killed by their son, Nick and that their daughter, Romy, found them. Police have not confirmed those details in public statements.

The family has asked for privacy while acknowledging the loss. As per an ABC News report dated December 15, 2025, the Reiner family said,

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,”

Rob and Michele Reiner’s family life, public legacy, and what they were known for

Rob Reiner first became widely known as “Meathead” on All in the Family before directing films including Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, Misery, and A Few Good Men. Michele Singer Reiner worked as a photographer and took the image used on the cover of Donald Trump’s book The Art of the Deal.

Tributes have highlighted Rob Reiner’s cultural footprint and civic work. As per an ABC News report dated December 15, 2025, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said,

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country...Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

Stay tuned for more updates.