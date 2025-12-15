Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams goes skinny-dipping in Italy

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched at the request of the client.) Maisie Williams attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage for Christian Dior)

Although Maisie Williams has kept a lower profile in recent years, the Game of Thrones star still knows how to spark a conversation with a single post. The actress, best known for playing Arya Stark across eight seasons of HBO’s hit fantasy series, rarely shares personal updates online. So when she dropped a new Instagram photo dump from a trip to Italy, fans immediately paid attention.

The collection showed Williams enjoying a quiet escape with friends, surrounded by sun, cliffs, and deep blue water. But one clip in particular, a bold, carefree moment in the Mediterranean, quickly became the centerpiece of the post as she appears to be skinny-dipping.

Maisie Williams’ skinny-dipping post takes over social media





Maisie Williams’ recent Instagram post shared on December 14, 2025, surprised fans when she uploaded a short video of herself skinny-dipping in the Mediterranean Sea. The post included multiple media from the actress, one of which was the clip showing her diving into the water completely nude and multiple photos of the group skinny-dipping as well. It was surprisingly intimate for someone who doesn’t post often. The rest of the dump followed a calmer tone, featuring photos of Williams and her friends enjoying their vacation.

The group stayed at the Su Ferreri Retreat Guesthouse, a nature-focused destination in Sardinia known for “slow living” activities like yoga, hikes, and sauna sessions. Williams hinted at the reflective vibe of the trip in her caption: “summer is so over but life is still happening in a big way x.” It was a subtle acknowledgment of how personal this moment felt to her.

You can check the Instagram post from Williams here.

Many praised the actress for embracing freedom and confidence, while others felt surprised by how bold the video was compared to her usual low-key presence. Still, most viewers celebrated seeing Williams look genuinely relaxed and happy. Her followers know she has spoken openly about struggling with her sense of self while growing up on Game of Thrones. The fame, expectations, and identity challenges she faced at a young age made the experience complicated, despite the career boost it gave her. In a recent interview, she said she spent years feeling “lost,” and only in adulthood has she started to feel comfortable in her skin again.

This new post suggested progress. It showed someone leaning into joy, connection, and the natural world far away from red carpets or press tours.

Maisie Williams beyond the headlines: Career growth and a renewed sense of self

Even though Maisie Williams became a household name as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, the actress has been open about how difficult those years were behind the scenes. She entered the show at just 12 years old and grew up in front of the world, which made her relationship with her identity complicated. In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, Williams explained that the global success of the series didn’t shield her from feeling lost during her formative years.

“I was so lost for so long, and I knew that I was, and when I couldn’t pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort. Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin. It’s hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it’s done," she said.

Since the series ended six years ago, Williams has been rebuilding her career in ways that feel more authentic to her. She has taken on varied roles, from the psychological thriller The Owners to the punk biopic Pistol and the superhero horror film The New Mutants. She also featured as Sylvia in the 2024 drama film The Luckiest Man in America. Each project has allowed her to step away from Arya’s massive shadow and explore characters with new emotional textures.

Williams has also started her own production company called Pint-Sized Pictures. Additionally, for her upcoming project, she is set to feature in the romantic-comedy sequel Practical Magic 2. A second season of Apple TV’s biographical drama series The New Look, in which she portrays Christian Dior, is also in development.

The English actress Maisie Williams remains one of the most intriguing talents to emerge from Game of Thrones, and she continues to grow on her own terms.