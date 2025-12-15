When will Tracker season 3 return with new episodes? All details about the midseason premiere explored

Colter Shaw in Tracker season 3 (Image via Facebook/Tracker)

Tracker season 3 released its ninth episode on Sunday, December 14. And it will take a couple of months off before the rest of the third season airs. It means no new episodes are coming for the remainder of the year after Tracker season 3 episode 9.

It's pretty standard for network TV shows like Tracker to get a mid-season break around this time of the year. So rest assured that there are still 13 episodes left in the series to complete the 22-episode third season. But viewers will have to wait a while to see Justin Hartley return as Colter Shaw and the rest of the cast. Tracker season 3 will resume with new episodes on CBS on March 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Tracker fall finale aired on CBS on December 14. It's also available to watch on the same day as the CBS release via Paramount+ Premium, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch it starting on December 15.

When will Tracker season 3 return in 2026?

The next episode in the series, Tracker season 3 episode 10, will air on CBS on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The series will be back to its usual release schedule once it returns next year. New episodes will air weekly as usual on Sunday nights. But there's a slight change in the show's release timing in 2026.

Instead of the original 8:00 pm Eastern Time release, new episodes of Tracker season 3 will arrive an hour late once the show returns on TV in March. The upcoming Yellowstone spin-off TV show Y: Marshals will be taking over the 8:00 pm ET timeslot. Tracker will be moving to the 9:00 pm ET timeslot.

What will happen when Tracker season 3 returns with new episodes next year?

As with most episodes of Tracker season 3, the show will continue to explore new missing person cases when it returns after the break. Viewers can expect Colter Shaw to use his tracking and wilderness skills to reunite missing persons with their loved ones.

Every episode usually introduces a new case for Colter and the 2026 episodes of season 3 are likely to follow the same. However, it's also expected to continue featuring the underlying plot and subplot of Colter's life and trauma.

And following episode 9's cliffhanger, the upcoming Tracker season 3 episode 10 on March 1 next year has a lot to reveal. Colter Shaw may survive the car crash in episode 9, as he's unlikely to be killed off mid-series. But whether Keaton (Brent Sexton) will survive or not remains up in the air.

Keaton was already in a dire condition and was coughing up blood even before the crash and the car went over the edge. The crash will only make his situation worse - it could even be fatal. As for Colter Shaw, it's a given that he will survive. However, life will not be easy for him for many reasons when the show returns after the break.

Tracker boss Elwood Reid told TV Line on December 14 that episode 10 will pick up where episode 9 ended. Colter will pull himself out of the wreckage, but Reid said that he's in a "really bad shape." He teased:

"He's the only one who crawls out of that car, and then he's got bigger problems."

Reid also teased that Colter Shaw will be a wanted man when the show returns because his presence can be tracked at the scenes of the crimes. People will get the idea that he's in cahoots with the killer and will need as much help as he can get out of the chaos he's in.

Watch the first nine episodes of Tracker season 3 on Paramount+.