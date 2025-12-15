Who did Rob Reiner play in The Wolf of Wall Street? Iconic role revisited in wake of director's tragic death at 78

Rob Reiner opened up about his experience on working in The Wolf of Wall Street (Image via Getty)

Rob Reiner has recently died with his wife, Michele Singer, on Sunday, December 14. As per The Hollywood Reporter, a family spokesperson confirmed the heartbreaking news and even requested privacy while they mourned the loss.

The actor and director had a huge fan base from his roles on screen. A few of them later became iconic, with one of them being Max Belfort from The Wolf of Wall Street.

The LAFD initially responded to a call from Rob Reiner’s Los Angeles-based residence. Two individuals were found at the place. But their identities were not revealed. People magazine stated that a few sources claimed that their daughter, Romy, found her parents at first.

On the other hand, the deceased reportedly had lacerations made by a knife. Moreover, TMZ obtained a dispatch audio where the fire department was requesting backup to the spot. Some other insiders alleged that Rob’s son Nick had stabbed him. The latter was also questioned by the police, with no other updates so far.

Popular faces from the entertainment world have reacted until now. According to Variety, Jamie Lee Curtis said in a statement that she and her husband, Christopher, were “shocked” to know about the deaths, describing Rob and Michele as their friends. The Halloween star mentioned that they are ready to provide all the possible help to the other family members.

“There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, and the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve”, Jamie added.

The Wolf of Wall Street marked Rob Reiner’s return to films: Character and other details explained

The New York City native took a long break from acting after being featured in the animated film, Everyone’s Hero. He was also absent from the small screen. In between that, he directed a few projects.

As mentioned, Rob Reiner played Max Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, marking his return to the big screen after a gap. He was the father of the main character, Jordan. The man attempted to ensure that his son stays out of trouble and also kept his temper hidden from everyone while doing it, as per Screenrant.

Back in 2013, the same year the film was released, Rob Reiner appeared for an interview with The Georgia Straight, recalling that it is common for anyone to follow the steps when they are approached by director Martin Scorsese. He even opened up on why Scorsese possibly decided to cast him for the role.

“I think it was my looks, basically. I’m very handsome myself, so, you know, you have Leo, you need someone who’s as handsome as he is to play his father”, he added.

During another conversation with ABC13, Rob addressed the character by saying that Max cannot witness his son going out of control. He described the latter as volatile and added:

“I think it’s sad for a father to see a son go down that path. He tries to rein him in as back as he can and is unsuccessful.”

Reiner had the opportunity to share the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Jordan. There was also Margot Robbie alongside Kyle Chandler, and many others in the lead.