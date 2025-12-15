Who was Estelle Reiner? Rob Reiner’s mom had a memorable role in When Harry Met Sally

American actor Carl Reiner and his wife, Estelle, at the American Comedy Awards (Image via Getty)

Rob Reiner, son of actress and singer Estelle Reiner, was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer, in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home on Sunday evening.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the Reiner family confirmed in a statement to Variety.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele have died at their Brentwood, California home. LAPD launches murder investigation, per TMZ.

Born in the Bronx on March 6, 1947, to Carl and Estelle Reiner, Rob went on to become a celebrated comedian, actor, screenwriter and director. His 1989 romantic comedy film When Harry Met Sally... featured Estelle's iconic line, "I'll have what she's having," after watching Meg Ryan fake an orgasm.

During his 2025 appearance on CBS's 60 Minutes, Rob revealed that he had to act out Meg Ryan's fake orgasm himself, loudly mimicking it in front of his mother.

"First couple of times, she didn't do it full out. And finally, I sat across from Billy. And I acted it for her. ... And I'm pounding the table, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!' And I'm realising I'm having an orgasm in front of my mother, you know? There's my mother over there," said Rob, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Estelle, who died in 2008 at age 94, also grew up in the Bronx. As a teenager, she worked as a radio host before reviving her career in the 1960s. She was also a jazz singer in Los Angeles, performing at Cinegrill, Vine Street Bar and Grill, and Luna Park in Hollywood, California, according to her IMDb page.

At a time like this, screw the politics and philosophy. May God rest the souls of Rob and Estelle Reiner.

🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kJ5Q1xFuTr — 𝐌atthew 𝐕easey (@MatthewVeasey) December 15, 2025

In addition to her final role as a deli customer in When Harry Met Sally..., Estelle appeared in films such as Fatso (1980) and The Man With Two Brains (1983).

At the time of her death, her nephew George Shapiro shared that Estelle passed away from old age in Beverly Hills.

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were allegedly killed by their son, Nick

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead on December 14, 2025, inside their Brentwood, California home.

According to sources cited by People magazine, in their December 14 report, the couple was allegedly killed by their son, Nick and their bodies were found by their daughter, Romy.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, which responded to a medical aid call at around 3:30 p.m., found the couple dead at the scene.

"On December 14th, at around 1540 hours, LAPD Officers assigned to West LA Division responded to a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue. Once inside the residence, officers discovered two decedents. The identity of the decedents has not yet been confirmed. Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) responded to the residence, which has been identified as the home of Rob Reiner," the LAPD said in a statement. At the time, the couple's identity was not confirmed.

According to multiple sources close to the couple, Nick, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, is currently being questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division.

In a 2016 interview with People magazine, Nick, who struggled with addiction starting from his teenage years and later experienced homelessness, said:

"Now, I've been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family."

