What happened to Kateka Goodman’s son? Accident controversy explained as influencer faces clout-chasing accusations after tragedy

Kateka Goodman and her son were involved in an accident, a few days back (Image via Facebook/Kateka Goodman)

Kateka Goodman called out certain people in her recent social media posts.

Some users had allegedly accused her of seeking attention after her son got injured in an accident. Goodman also stated that some users set up fraudulent Venmo accounts to earn money. The Utah-based influencer confirmed that she deleted her past posts following the controversy.

Kateka Goodman and her two-year-old son, Jack, were involved in a car accident a few days back. According to the story shared by Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) on X, the Instagram star sustained bruises and had some concussions, but was discharged from the hospital. Jack was life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Jack and I were in a car accident yesterday. I don’t have it in me to share all the details right now, but everyone is alive. Stuart was in Nashville for a work conference but was able to catch a flight home so that he could race to be with Jack after he was life flighted to a… pic.twitter.com/aUoe9Q3KK0 — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) December 10, 2025

Per the Crazy Vibes’ X post, he suffered a cervical spine injury and a small brain bleed, while also sustaining a laceration on his eyelid. Kateka sought prayers from the internet users, according to the tweet. In an Instagram post on Thursday, December 11, the influencer mentioned that Jack’s surgery was scheduled for Friday.

She posted a picture of her toddler on Instagram on Saturday, confirming that the surgery had gone well. Kateka Goodman wrote:

“(This picture was taken a couple weeks ago) Surgery went well! He’s okay! 😭 This surgery going well is a huge answer to prayers, but the way he heals is another huge hurdle to overcome.”

Goodman added:

“In order for the surgery to be a full ‘success’ he needs to heal correctly. We won’t know if he has healed correctly for 6+ months. He is still in the ICU and will likely be in the hospital for another 1-2 weeks. Please keep praying. Thank you.”

In another post on Sunday, Kateka shared another picture of her son after his surgery. She captioned:

“I keep thinking I’m in hell. Seeing him like this is a literal nightmare.”

Kateka Goodman hailed the nurses, family friends and the online supporters as angels, who are “trying to help pull us from this hell.” She thanked everyone while asking them to keep praying for Jack.

Kateka Goodman calls out the haters, warns everyone about fraudulent Venmo accounts

The Instagrammer addressed the accusations of chasing clout and fake Venmo accounts in one of her recent social media posts. Goodman addressed why she deleted her posts about Jack’s accident. She stated:

“Things got a little icky on Instagram. People started accusing me of this and that in the comments. Other people started fraudulent venmo accts in my friend/Jack’s name to get money.”

She asserted the posts were not about chasing clout:

“The reason I shared about this accident was to ask for prayers. I didn’t expect the pics to go viral. I certainly wasn’t doing this for attention.”

Goodman also acknowledged her followers who are praying for her son:

“Those who knew we need prayers, will keep praying, and that is all I really wanted anyway. Unfortunately because of the sleazy people online, I don’t feel safe sharing about this very vulnerable, and scary accident. When I have more concrete info I will try to give a small update, but for now, I’ve taken all posts down.”

She added:

“Please keep praying for Jack.”

Goodman, who manages a spray tan business in Salem, Utah, thanked her supporters in the caption. She asserted that she will not share frequent updates due to the haters, who forced her to delete her posts.