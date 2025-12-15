What happened to Chrisean Rock in Compton? Rapper issues statement after viral slap incident drama unfolds

Chrisean Rock gets into wild street fight with 6 women at a Compton park. (Image by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Chrisean Rock got slapped by a girl while she was in Wilson Park, Compton, on Saturday, December 13. Footage of the altercation is currently going viral online.

The clip shows Rock conversing with a woman and a man when she notices a girl filming the interaction. The rapper immediately grabs her phone to drag it down and asks:

"Why is she recording?"

However, seconds after Rock lets go of the phone, the girl lands a hard slap across her face, nearly stumbling her. The girl is heard repeating in the background:

"Don't grab my phone from me. Don't grab my phone from me."

Chrisean Rock ran through 6 girls in Compton and won ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/BveTvpsmj2 — RAP / HIP HOP DAILY (@madChillTV1) December 14, 2025

Another clip that captured what happened afterward showed Rock throwing punches at someone while the crowd tries to deescalate the situation.

The incident took place after Compton's annual Christmas Parade, where Chrisean Rock was invited as a guest to pray with children and meet their families. The rapper, 25, reportedly engaged in the brawl after some girls, allegedly from the Crips street gang started throwing provoking remarks at her.

Chrisean Rock issues response after viral Compton confrontation as Blueface reacts to the brawl

Chrisean Rock issued a statement regarding the public altercation in Compton. On Sunday, the rapper took to Instagram Live to reveal she got out of the fight unscathed, with "no black eye", and "no busted lip". Rock explained she was trying to get to her after praying with around 30 to 40 kids, when the adults started following her for clout.

Rock said she took pictures with all the girls who fought with her before the brawl. The rapper claimed:

"They wanted a picture. I gave them a picture."

Alluding to the girl who slapped her, Rock said:

"That one girl who was recording, I just lowered it, like, "Chill, why you want to fake talk to me? Why are you trying to set me up with some viral stuff? Put the camera down, she tried to pluck. "Oh you're trying to pluck?" Come on now."

​

Chrisean said when things escalated, she instructed her bodyguards to escort the children out of the area. Claiming she was not afraid of anything, Rock said she challenged the girl who slapped her to an one on one fight. Rock continued:

"She's scared. You know what she do? She sent another girl in...that girl was on her a**."

The rapper reasoned she didn't flee the ruckus because she was not scared, adding she was not concerned about being "discovered" since she was not "famous". Rock said:

"I'm not scared to die. That's the problem."

Rock also revealed Blueface called her during the fight and wanted to come over. Referring to their son, the rapper jabbed at Blueface during the IG Live:

"You don't even call for the baby."

Blueface took to Instagram Stories to react to Rock's altercation with the girls. He wrote:

"Don't play with LA gang culture you will get slapped in yo ish for some ish you don’t know about."

Chrisean responded to Blueface's words:

"I went to Compton for the kids no security those girls tried playing and then I got in the field."

She added:

"Blueface you scared to go to your own hood let alone Compton. Nobody got scared or punked 6 against 1 straight up. You trynna pick on me on instagram is pathetic they God whooped the girl that tried slapping me was scared to fight she sent 5 girls on me instead of one on one and nobody went to no car I stayed there till they got the courage to swing and they did nothing."

Rock further called Blueface out and asked him to "quit the fake politics".