"Can't wait till me and my son go visit your tombstone" - Chrisean Rock reacts to Blueface joking that a 20v1 contestant looked like their child

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: ChriseanRock performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Blueface recently got out of jail and did not take much time to get involved in yet another relationship drama with Chrisean Rock. According to HotNewHipHop, Blueface's issues with the mothers of his babies, Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, continue to take place. According to outlets, the latest update is from the rapper's participation on 20v1.

The rapper reportedly made a mention of his and Rock's son, which then made the latter angry. A clip from the dating show episode has been going viral since its release. The viral part is the rapper rejecting an individual by citing that they looked like his son. Blueface said,

"I'm going to swipe left; you kind of look like my son."

He further added with a laugh,

"They gon' know what I'm talking about."

The remark made Chrisean Rock furious, and she immediately took to social media and bashed the rapper for the same. Rock wrote,

"First, it was he looked like Charles Barkley, then it was he wasn't your son. Now you had a 20 v. 1 telling whoever, however, she looked like my son. You know, I can't wait when me and my son just go visit your grave one day."

Rock further said that she had been trying to live her life with her son in a peaceful manner. She continued,

"You know, you're going to die first before us, right? I'm glad that day coming, because I'm not trying to kill you while you're still here... Can't wait to see that tombstone."

According to Chrisean Rock, it was due to Blueface that the whole world was "clowning" their baby

Chrisean Rock did not just say that she was waiting to visit Blueface's tombstone. At one point in time, Rock even blamed the rapper for making it possible for the whole world to "clown" their baby. She said,

"The whole world clowning my kid, right? But you know who started it; who broke the ice with that? You. His father, bro. And you're still at it. You're at a 20v1 talking about your precious baby."

She then took digs at Blueface recently being released from the prison. She added that she didn't think that it was safe to have the rapper in public. Chrisean Rock claimed that she would usually avoid reacting to any comments that Blueface made. However, due to her apparent lack of reaction, the rapper always brought up their child.

At one point in the video, Chrisean Rock even shared her thought about the reason for Blueface apparently "bullying" the child. According to Rock, the rapper allegedly "bullied" the child because Rock loved the baby more than him. Blueface recently made headlines after he lashed out at a woman who asked if the baby's DNA test was genuine.

Blueface seemingly got angry and told the woman,

"That's my son, man. Don't ask no dumb-a** questions."

For the unversed, rapper Blueface was released from prison earlier this month. Karlissa Saffold, his mom, told TMZ that they knew about a release day but did not want to reveal it.