Co-parenting conflicts with Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock explained as rapper Blueface released from prison

Blueface has not responded to the viral video of Jaidyn Alexis (Image via Getty)

Blueface is now out of prison. The rapper revealed it through an Instagram video posted on November 3, 2025. However, the latest update has reportedly created issues between Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock, the mothers of his children.

TMZ obtained a video of Jaidyn speaking during a live-streaming session. Alexis was spotted claiming in the clip that she would not let her kids anywhere near Blueface’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

Jaidyn was heard saying in the viral video:

“I didn’t approve for no crackhead to be around my kids. So I hope everyone’s in the same place when I arrive. I’m on the way. I’m on the way.”

Notably, Chrisean and Jaidyn have been involved in a dispute for a long time. According to XXL Magazine, the feud took a different turn when the former became the mother of a son around two years ago. Shortly after the child’s birth, Blueface, also known as Johnathan Jamall Porter, allegedly popped the question to Alexis.

Rock later claimed that the artist was aiming to get attention by proposing to Jaidyn. On the other hand, Johnathan shared a video around two months after Chrisean welcomed her son, saying that Rock and Alexis had reportedly destroyed his home. HipHopDX stated that Jamall Porter addressed the details while appearing on an Instagram Live and said:

“They done tore up my house. You did, you did. Where the fu** is this when you need him?”

Chrisean Rock was also present in the same video, as she told Johnathan that he should tell her that she is an “embarrassment.” Jamall Porter also sent his best wishes to everyone for Christmas and added:

“Welcome to Blue Circus. If you wanna join the circus, we gon’ add you to the circus. I don’t know what else to do, man. Told y’all besties.”

Blueface once told Jaidyn Alexis to take care of Chrisean Rock’s child: Co-parenting issues and more explained

While Jaidyn and Chrisean have been having problems with each other for a long time, the duo’s co-parenting issues with Johnathan have additionally created headlines.

Back in 2023, Chrisean Rock’s son had to visit the doctor for some reason, which eventually did not happen. According to BET, Blueface had previously shared a picture on X, which featured a snap of his son’s g*nitals. Although the post was deleted, Blueface criticized Chrisean in the caption, which reads:

“This what my son di** look like and she worried about me and lil baby co** like b** get our son co** right then do what you want.”

However, Rock responded through a live-streaming session, asking why Jamall Porter posted the photo, adding that their son was an “innocent child.” A few days before Blueface shared the photo, he had questioned Rock’s parenting skills, shortly after announcing the birth of his son.

Johnathan wrote in a post on X that Rock was unaware of the fact that the baby should be their only priority, and Chrisean was instead focusing on herself. He further stated:

“If she don’t take my son serious and make that her main focus a priority for at least 30 days, I will file for custody you’ve been warned. My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family dead homys I don’t play them typa games.”

In June 2023, a clip of Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis started trending everywhere. The duo appeared on an Instagram Live session where the former spoke to Alexis about the co-parenting plans, requesting Jaidyn to take care of Chrisean Jr. if Rock is considered unfit to look after her child.

While Jaidyn’s latest live video has gone viral on different platforms, Blueface or Rock have not responded to the same.