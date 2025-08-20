“That's not my son's”: Blueface’s mother claims viral prison photo of the rapper doing a split is AI-generated

Viral AI Images Surface Amid Blueface’s Ongoing Prison Term (Image via Getty)

Media users were quick to react after viral photos appeared to show rapper Blueface performing an exaggerated split pose while behind bars. These pictures, posted by @funnyhoodvidz on X spread fast and got lots of comments from fans and critics. But Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, has pointed out that these photos are fake and were made by AI.

A.I. GENERATED PHOTOS OF BLUEFACE IN PRISON IS GOING VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA.😳 pic.twitter.com/unncU0zQhC — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) August 19, 2025

Saffold spoke up in the comments of viral posts. She said the person in the photo doesn't look like her son and that someone made up the pose digitally.

"That's not my son's skinny lil [sic] that's AI but go off," she wrote.

She stressed that she thinks someone changed the image and brought up old claims made against her as a parent. To make her point clear, Saffold also put in a GIF of Tracy Morgan with "NOPE" written on it. Saffold reposted a No Jumper post saying she still loves her kids despite being called a bad mother, and also addressed a message to his former fiancee Jaidyn Alexis.

"They hate I love my babies after they tried to lie and say I was the worse mother ever," Saffold wrote.

AI-generated photos circulate after Blueface shares real prison images

The fake viral images seem to have stemmed from real photos Blueface posted earlier this week, showing him looking more muscular and displaying fresh tattoos from inside prison. The rapper wrote in his caption that he is not being housed in a “50/50 yard,” a term often used to describe prison units with mixed populations.

Blueface received a four-year prison sentence after violating the probation he was given for a 2021 assault involving a security guard at a Los Angeles lounge. His legal issues, which have intersected with public interest in his relationship with Chrisean Rock and various court proceedings, continue to draw attention.

Even while incarcerated, Blueface has maintained a presence online, staying connected with fans through updates and images shared via social platforms and associates.