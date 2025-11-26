GoFundMe for Grand Canyon skydiver raises nearly $2000 after 60-year-old died after plummeting to the ground over failed parachute

Takashi Koyama, a 60-year-old skydiver, fell to his death while parachuting in Boulder County, Colorado [Representational Image] (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Days after a 60 year old skydiver passed away in a parachuting accident, a GoFundMe campaign created in his memory has raised nearly $2,000. The individual identified as Takashi Koyama of Longmont, Colorado died on Sunday, November 16 after plummeting to his death in Boulder County.

Takashi’s child, Shizuka Koyama organized a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his funeral. The campaign reads:

“My father, Takashi Koyama, was a remarkable man who cherished both Japan and America, the lands he called home and loved deeply. His last wish was to be cremated and laid to rest in both countries, a tribute to the life he lived to the fullest. After his sudden passing, I am determined to honor his wishes and take care of his affairs, but the journey is overwhelming.”

Shizuka, a nursing student mentioned balancing studies and the responsibilities after the sudden death of Takashi whose wife, Elaine died years ago. The late skydiver’s child stated:

“With my mother having passed away years ago, I am the only one left to handle everything. The costs of cremation, travel, and burial in two countries are far beyond what I can manage alone. Each day brings new challenges and the financial burden has become tremendous.”

Shizuka Koyama urged the readers to donate and help fulfil the late parachuter’s final wish and added:

“Your kindness will make a real difference in my life and allow me to give my father the farewell he deserves.”

A GoFundMe campaign which also lists Shizuka as its organizer, has raised over $10,000. Koyama provided an update on the GoFundMe page and acknowledged the support, while writing:

“Thanks to everyone's generosity, I am able to pay off the ticket to travel to Colorado to take care of my father's affairs!”

Coroner’s office confirmed the 60-year-old skydiver’s identity on Tuesday, November 25

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a parachuter on Monday, November 17, but withheld revealing his identity, pending notification of next of kin. While Shizuka Koyama launched a GoFundMe addressing Takashi’s death, the coroner’s office confirmed the identity on Tuesday, November 25. A media release read:

“The Office of the Boulder County Coroner has positively identified 60-year-old Takashi Koyama as the individual involved in a parachuting incident in Longmont on 11/16/2025.”

According to the sheriff’s office, someone reported the incident to the Boulder County Communications Center on Sunday, November around 3:00 pm. The skydiver was not breathing and was lying face down in a field. Takashi had fallen at a location on the 10,000 block of N. 75th Street.

Boulder County Sheriff's office confirmed that the first responders performed life-saving efforts but the parachuter was pronounced dead. The press release stated:

“A witness at the landing site across the street had observed the parachuter a few hundred feet above the ground descending quickly, in a spin and it appeared his parachute was not fully open. The parachuter was solo qualified to make jumps.”

A witness named Danielle who spoke to CBS Colorado (KCNC-TV), recounted noticing the parachuter and dialing 911. She said:

“I noticed there was something green on the ground, and I thought it looked like a parachute and there were parachutes still coming down.”

Danielle added:

“I see skydivers every day, tons of them. And I hopped the fence and ran over, called 911 when I noticed it was a person on the ground, and they walked me through CPR until first responders were able to get here.”

Takashi Koyama who was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, previously launched a GoFundMe campaign in 2017 to have her last wish of having a funeral and burial in Hawaii fulfilled.