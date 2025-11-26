Anna Kepner's father called to testify as his wife’s ex fights for custody of his stepkids after teen's Carnival cruise death

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII- JANUARY 14: The Carnival Miracle cruise ship is anchored in the Pacific Ocean near Kailua Bay during a 15-day cruise on January 14, 2024 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

As the investigation into Anna Kepner's mysterious death aboard the carnival cruise ship continues to development, details about another legal battle entangled with it are emerging in the media.

Fox News reports that this other battle is a bitter custody fight between Anna's stepmother - Shauntel Kepner - and her ex-husband - Thomas Hudson. Hudson is fighting with Shauntel for the custody of their children.

NEW: The father of Anna Kepner — the Florida cheerleader found dead on a Carnival cruise — has been subpoenaed to testify as his wife’s ex fights for custody of his stepkids, after court filings revealed one teen in the family is under FBI investigation. pic.twitter.com/pQXJGrA9bc — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) November 25, 2025

According to a subpoena obtained by news outlets, Christopher Kepner is now involved in the battle, as he has been ordered by court to testify in the case on Decmber 5.

Per Fox News, Kepner's testimony was requested by Thomas's attorney, Scott Smith.

The battle seemingly began following Anna's death, with Hudson asking a judge to get full custody of a daughter he shares with Shauntel. He has also blamed his ex-wife's parenting for allegedly putting their 16-year-old son's future "in jeopardy". Smith wrote in a filing (submitted on November 17):

​

"The Petitioner has not been allowed input into the children's lives and his lack of involvement has negatively impacted the children."

Meanwhile, Shauntel Kepner's efforts are focused on keeping the custody battle under wraps, especially with the investigation into Anna's death still underway.

In a court filing made on November 20, Kepner's attorney declared the teenager's death a "suspected murder," requesting court for a non-dissemination order, barring both sides from speaking about the case publicly. Shauntel also wants the case file to be sealed, making the documents inaccessible to the public.

Per the news outlet, one of the children the former couple shares - an 18-year-old son who remains unnamed at the moment - has already left the Kepner residence to live with his father following a "violent altercation" between Christopher, Shauntel, and himself.

​ One of Anna Kepner's stepbrothers has been named a suspect in her murder

​News about the custody battle between Anna Kepner's stepmother and her ex-husband comes in the wake of an interview her grandparents gave on television.

Barbara and Jeffrey Kepner were the teenager's grandparents, who had also joined her on the cruise ship for a family vacation.

In an interview with ABC News last week, Barbara Kepner mentioned that Anna's stepbrother was being considered a suspect in her murder case. She said:

"He was in the room with her, he was the only one seen coming and going. I can't accuse him because I don't know what happened in that room, but the summation would be that he did something."

When asked if the stepbrother had said anything about that night to them, Barbara replied:

"He, in his own words, says he does not remember what happened. I believe, to him, that is his truth. He was an emotional mess. He couldn't even speak. He couldn't believe what had happened."

Per the grandparents, Anna and her stepbrother were sharing a cabin on the cruise, just like her older two step-siblings. Following her death, the minro was hospitalised and kept under psychiatric observation for a day.

​