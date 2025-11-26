"The way she's cheating on Ethan" - Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey's passionate hug during NYT Cooking appearance raises eyebrows on the internet

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Jonathan Bailey was seen hugging Ariana Grande from the back while they made an appearance on NYT Cooking to promote their movie Wicked: For Good. In the viral clip, Ariana was holding a jar of the "world's most famous sourdough starter." What gained attention was that Bailey hugged Ariana from the back at the time.

Their chemistry soon became the talk of the town, and many netizens took to X to share their opinions on the same. While many raised eyebrows, others praised the chemistry that the two co-actors shared. One user even claimed that Ariana was possibly cheating on Ethan. The user tweeted,

"The way she's cheating on Ethan for him."

Meanwhile, many netizens took to the platform and joked about Cynthia Erivo reacting to their chemistry. A user wrote,

"Cynthia probably having a mental breakdown watching this 💀💀😂."

"I don't think her wicked twin will like this," joked another netizen.

"Has Cynthia seen this? Jonathan, run 🏃," tweeted a user.

Meanwhile, many netizens seemingly loved their chemistry. At the same time, there were a few comments that suggested that they felt that Ariana Grande was feeling uncomfortable when Bailey held her from the back. A user wrote,

"Um, what is bonding she has a boyfriend. And she looks so uncomfortable. Da f*ck."

"Is it me or does she look so uncomfortable?" wondered a netizen.

"She looks so uncomfortable.. she’s fine but her movements are quite shy like.. awkward.. 😔...," added a tweet.

A kissing scene involving Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande had to be excluded from the film since it was too passionate

For the unversed, Ariana Grande has played the character Glinda in the movie, while Prince Fyro was played by Jonathan Bailey. The movie's co-writer Dana Fox recently told the media that there was a kissing scene involving Ariana and Jonathan that had to be ultimately removed from the film. According to the co-writer,

"There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed; it was romantic and beautiful, but a little too passionate."

She continued,

"Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba, and made it too hard to make it OK that Elphaba ran off with him."

Fox further claimed that she had no regrets for even the footage that could not be used in the movie. According to the co-writer, she believed there was no portion of the film that got cut even though it was supposed to be in the film. Dana Fox stated that the portions were omitted from the movie for fair reasons.

For the unversed, Wicked: For Good is a sequel to the movie Wicked, which hit the theaters in November 2024. The recently released movie includes several actors, such as Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Sharon D. Clarke, to name a few. The movie was released across the US on November 21, 2025.