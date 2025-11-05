Jonathan Bailey’s relationship timeline explored as he becomes first openly gay People’s Sexiest Man Alive

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 01: Actor Jonathan Bailey attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" - Seoul press conference on July 01, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Jonathan Bailey, known for his roles in Bridgerton and Wicked, has been named PEOPLE’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive, making history as the first openly gay recipient of the title. While he has portrayed several on-screen romances, Bailey has often kept his personal relationships private.

Bailey’s decision to be open about his sexuality came after years of internal conflict. In a 2022 interview with GQ, he recalled early industry advice given to a fellow actor:

“There's two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you're gay.” The remark, he explained, had a lasting impact. “All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course, I thought that in order to be happy, I needed to be straight,” he said.

However, Bailey later embraced his identity, saying,

“I reached a point where I thought, ‘F--- this.’ I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.”

In a 2024 interview with British Vogue, he reflected further, saying that “other people understood” his sexuality before he was “even aware of it.”

Jonathan Bailey’s relationship timeline

In a December 2023 interview with the Evening Standard, Bailey revealed he was dating “a lovely man” but chose to keep his partner’s identity undisclosed.

“It’s not secret, but it’s private,” Bailey said. “Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”

The actor, who continues to balance major projects in both film and television, has previously shared how his personal experiences inform his performances. Speaking with GQ Hype in 2022 about his Bridgerton character, Lord Anthony, Bailey said, “You put your life experiences into [the work].” He added that the romantic nature of the role pushed him to “think about love a lot.”

When it comes to relationships, Bailey has shared his thoughts on what makes them work.

“Communication — and being clear. Transparency is absolutely utmost, utmost, utmost,” are essential traits," he told PEOPLE. He also emphasized “supporting and cheerleading” one’s partner as vital, while citing “bad communication” and “lack of transparency” as dealbreakers. Jokingly, he added, he would “only be with somebody who can speak three languages” and have “seven degrees and a doctorate.”

During his Sexiest Man Alive interview, Bailey described his ideal date night as “a walk,” followed by “dinner, theater, films,” and, if it’s later in the relationship, “Lego and pizza.” He said, “Some of my best dates have been Lego dates.”

Reflecting on his early crushes, Bailey said,