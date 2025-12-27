"Such a terrible situation": Perez Hilton reacts after TikToker Tea Tyme is arrested for allegedly running over pedestrian while livestreaming

Firefighters clearing wrecked cars from the highway during a major car accident, Michigan, 1987 (Image via Getty)

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently voiced his opinion on the arrest of TikToker Tea Tyme, who has been accused of allegedly hitting and killing a man named Darren Lucas while livestreaming.

For those unversed, in November 2025, a livestream clip from TikToker McCarty-Wroten, known to her followers as Tea Tyme, went viral after she appeared to be driving with an 8-year-old through a Chicago suburb when a sudden loud thump was heard. She then began swearing before abruptly ending the livestream.

According to a press release from the Zion Police Department, Tynesha was arrested on Tuesday, December 23, in connection with the crash that killed 59-year-old Darren Lucas. Lucas, who is from Beach Park, Illinois, was reportedly walking home from his shift at a grocery store on November 3.

Following the incident, he was taken to Vista Medical Centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Reacting to the news, Hilton took to his self-titled website on December 26.

"Such a terrible situation. Rest in peace, Darren," he wrote

Tea Tyme charged in fatal incident

According to reports, following her arrest, Tea Tyme was booked on felony charges of reckless homicide and aggravated use of an electronic communication device.

The press release also noted that "numerous members of the public reached out to Zion Investigators to inform them of a TikTok video that allegedly showed Ms. McCarty-Wroten livestreaming herself driving at the time of the crash."

Following the incident, the Zion Police Department and Zion Fire Department responded to the intersection at approximately 5:46 p.m. and discovered Luca, who was "seriously injured."

Per the release, the social media star remained at the scene, cooperated with officers, and said she believed the traffic light was green when she entered the intersection and that she did not see Lucas crossing.

McCarty-Wroten, who later submitted a blood and urine test along with a statement, also travelled to the police station with the officers by herself following the incident.

After issuing a warrant on Tuesday, Zion police officers arrested McCarty-Wroten almost immediately as she was leaving her home with several packed bags.

"In this case, when the evidence is presented, we will see that what happened was an accident, was a negligent act, but was not an intentional or reckless act," said the TikTok star's lawyer Jed Stone on Friday.

McCarty-Wroten is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 27, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.