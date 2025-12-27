How did Mickey Lee die? Medical complication explored after 'Big Brother' star passes away at 35

TV personality Mickey Lee attends Power Plays & Cocktails: A Big Brother Watch Party at Holiday Bar on September 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Big Brother Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee died at the age of 35 on Christmas evening, as announced by her family.

Lee died after suffering a medical emergency, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her by her family. She had suffered “a series of cardiac arrests,” noted the media personality’s family.

According to E! News, Lee was hospitalized and was in the intensive care unit. Her condition was earlier described by her family as being “critical but stable,” as per the news outlet. At the time, her family had established the GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with Lee’s medical expenses, including specialist care, which was not supported by insurance.

2 months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee, she revealed she was born with a hole in her heart & even survived a fatal ATV accident, but God kept her alive. Last night God brought her home 🕊️ Rest In Peace, Mickey. I pray God comforts your loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MrmE7zObFm — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) December 26, 2025

Mickey Lee’s condition seems to have deteriorated in the days following her hospitalization

Mickey Lee’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the Big Brother contestant’s medical expenses, and apprised fans as to her medical struggles and hospitalization around five days ago.

After the initial update, Lee’s family took to her Instagram page to update her well-wishers and supporters. While wishing Lee’s fans a Merry Christmas, her family wrote that they were struggling with a “critical moment” with regard to the TV personality. They wrote,

“Our hearts are heavy as we walk through a critical moment regarding Mickey. We feel the love surrounding us and we are incredibly thankful.”

While the family did not specifically inform fans about the status of Lee’s health, they asked fans to respect their privacy. They added:

“Right now, our family needs quiet, space, and uninterrupted time to focus on her care and on one another. We respectfully ask that calls, texts, and messages pause for now. Your prayers mean more than words, and we will share updates when we are able. Thank you for honoring our need for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Later, Lee’s family broke the news of the media icon’s passing. They revealed that she had passed away on Christmas evening. Lee’s family took to Instagram to share:

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening.”

In a heartfelt tribute to Lee, they wrote:

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen. The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated…Mickey's light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”

Looking back on BB27, Mickey really was that girl! The laughs she gave me even when she was stressing me out. And Face card stayed on 10. Gonna miss my herovillain 💔 pic.twitter.com/y4WS1XSKuL — 𝕃𝔼𝔼 🥀 (@Lee_TRK) December 26, 2025

Lee’s family again requested fans to respect their privacy. They also wrote that details on the Big Brother contestant’s memorial service will be revealed later.

The GoFundMe campaign page set up for Lee’s medical expenses was also updated with the news of Lee’s passing. The fundraiser now requests donations to also help pay for the funeral and memorial services for Lee. As of the writing of this article, Lee’s GoFundMe page has raised $37,643 out of its target of $40,000.