Big Brother star Mickey Lee dies at 35 following cardiac arrest

Big Brother alum Mickey Lee attends Power Plays & Cocktails: A Big Brother Watch Party at Holiday Bar on September 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Big Brother season 27 watchers heard tragic news about one of the recent players, Mickey Lee, who died at age 35 after having several heart attacks and was urgently hospitalized in an ICU on Christmas Day.

Her family announced the death in an Instagram post on Friday, December 26, 2025.

A GoFundMe was created on December 22, 2025, by her loved ones when she was fighting for her life in the intensive care unit.

More details about the Big Brother star's death explored

Lee was hospitalized urgently in intensive care earlier in the week following complications from the flu that led to a series of cardiac arrests.

Lee’s condition deteriorated rapidly, despite being surrounded by medical assistance, leading to her death on December 25.

Earlier this week, Lee’s family and loved ones created a GoFundMe account to cover the reality star’s medical expenses not covered by insurance, raising over $36,465 as of now.

According to the GoFundMe page, the late reality star is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and was living in Atlanta, Georgia, getting fame competing on Season 27 of “Big Brother,” which aired on CBS this year, streaming from July to September 2025.

Although her journey was not too long, reaching tenth place, her free-spirited personality, kind nature and authenticity impressed viewers and the other housemates. Her GoFundMe page stated:

"But Mickey was so much more than what the world saw on television."

After the Big Brother star's death was confirmed, her family thanked everyone for their support on Instagram:

"With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening. Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen."

Friends and alums from Big Brother shared their emotions on her death. Rachel Reilly said:

“She will always be remembered, and I am beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to get to know her for the short period I did- she shared so much light with us and was such an amazing soul."

"Mickey 💔 this is so devastating. We are incredibly sad for this unfortunate loss. Rest peacefully beautiful 😔," wrote Mecole Hayes.

Jimmy Heagerty, who was her ally in Big Brother, wrote: “In the house you were my friend, my first #1, and my ride or die… What we built wasn’t just a game relationship; it was real, and it mattered.”

Big Brother host Julie Chen revealed some details about Mickey's health on Instagram. She stated that she interviewed Lee two months ago when she mentioned being born with a hole in her heart.

Lee also said that she survived an ATV accident that could have killed her. Chen wrote:

"Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee on God 101. That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive. Last night God brought her home. Rest In Peace dear Mickey. I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen."

Stay tuned for more updates.