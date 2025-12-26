Big Brother alum Ashley Hollis reveals she reached out to Mickey Lee before her passing

Mickey Lee (Image Via Getty)

Big Brother 27 winner Ashley Hollis revealed that she reached out to Mickey Lee for reconciliation before her death.

Big Brother alum Mickey Lee died after suffering several cardiac arrests on December 25, 2025.

Her family announced her death on Instagram.

The controversy between Ashley and Mickey began after they departed from the Big Brother house. Mickey Lee talked about being “the only traditional woman” on the show.

She stated in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2025:

“Ashley is African-American as well, but obviously we come from two different backgrounds. Two educated family members she has. She speaks highly of the fact that she’s always had the finest things in life. So, when I say traditional Black girl, the ones that people always stereotype. That is definitely me.”

Her comments created a furor, and Ashley clapped back with a TikTok with her parents:

“When someone says you’re not ‘traditionally black,’ meanwhile you have two Black parents.”

Ashley posted the screenshot of the text she sent Mickey a few weeks back on her Instagram stories.

She posted it a day after Mickey’s death and shortly deleted it.

Big Brother alum Ashley's last text message to Mickey Lee

The screenshot that has now been deleted talked about how Ashley did not meet Mickey on the weekend.

The message further says that she did not want to “approach” because there were a lot of people around.

She further stated that she did not like the way things “transpired” between them and that is what made her reach out to her first.

Ashley ended the message by writing :

“I don’t want beef w u and I don’t want the two black girls to be pit against each other. I don’t like that! So I wanted to be the bigger person and reach out to squash the (beef).”

The screenshot showed that the text was sent on December 7, 2025.

After the family posted Mickey’s death announcement on December 26, Ashley wrote on X:

“ I’m in shock.”

In the next post, she urged her followers to tag her in photos with Mickey.

She also posted a tribute on Instagram on December 26, 2025:

“Shock, disbelief, a seemingly healthy, bright 35 year old passing is something you don’t think will happen ever. I will share more thoughts later but right now I don’t have words. Mickey was a bright light in this world, please pray for her family during this time. Christmas will never be the same for them. Love you forever Mickey Lee.”

The post featured a series of photographs of Mickey and Ashley during their time in the Big Brother house.

She also retweeted a post where a user, @jaybirdniftea, discussed how Mickey had reconciled with Ashley on a recent live stream:

“They worked it out. Like two weeks ago Mickey was on a live saying her and Ashley had worked out their differences.”

In another post, she wrote:

“Mickey was steadfast in her faith in the Lord. She read her Bible constantly. She had the best Bible in the house it had amazing illustrations. She constantly talked about her relationship with God. I know she is covered and in his arms now.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.