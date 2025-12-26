Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026

Beyond the Gates airs on CBS on weekdays (Image via Instagram/@beyondthegatescbs)

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of December 29, 2025, to January 2, 2026, tease an emotional stretch of episodes as the Dupree family faces a life-altering revelation. News of Anita Dupree’s health slowly begins to surface, sending shockwaves through the family and forcing each member to confront the reality of what lies ahead. As loved ones react in different ways, old tensions resurface, and new conflicts emerge, particularly where Dani and Bill are concerned, much to Hayley’s displeasure.

The week also brings moments of romance and surprise as Fairmont Crest rings in the new year with a special guest performance by Kenny Lattimore. Relationships shift, secrets are tested, and unexpected connections form during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of December 29, 2025, to January 2, 2026

Monday, December 29, 2025: Anita and Vernon struggle with life-changing news

Anita and Vernon try to process the difficult reality they are facing. Adjusting to their new normal proves harder than expected. They wrestle with what comes next and how much to share with their family. Elsewhere, Leslie approaches Joey Armstrong with a surprising proposal that immediately raises the stakes. Dani and Vanessa end up in an unexpected situation involving the same man, creating quiet tension.

Eva suddenly pulls back from Izaiah, slowing their growing connection. The day sets the emotional foundation for the week, with personal challenges unfolding across Fairmont Crest.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025: New Year’s Eve brings celebration and shocking news

Fairmont Crest prepares to ring in 2026 with a New Year’s Eve celebration. Kenny Lattimore delivers a special performance during the festivities. Behind the celebration, serious news begins to spread.

The Dupree sisters receive information that leaves them shaken. Ted and Shanice’s longtime friendship shifts as romantic feelings surface. Chelsea continues working on a new scheme while Derek and Ashley share an uncomfortable conversation. Joy and tension exist side by side as relationships change and the family crisis deepens.

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Sun Bowl preemption pauses the drama

Beyond the Gates is preempted for Sun Bowl coverage. No new episode airs. Storylines remain unresolved as the family continues reacting to emerging news offscreen.

The pause comes as emotions are high following New Year’s Eve revelations. Viewers are left waiting to see how the Dupree family will handle what comes next.

Thursday, January 1, 2026: The new year begins with conflict

Nicole shares painful news with Kat and Martin. The conversation quickly leads to an argument between the siblings. Both struggle to process the situation in their own way. Dani, overwhelmed, turns to Bill for support and makes it clear she needs his attention.

This immediately creates tension with Hayley. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Naomi visit their grandparents. The visit takes an unexpected turn and leaves both shaken. The day is defined by emotional fallout and rising family strain.

Friday, January 2, 2026: Secrets surface, and lines are drawn

Dani offers steady support to Vernon as he faces the situation with Anita. Bill inserts himself by offering Anita unsolicited advice. The moment adds further tension. Martin chooses honesty and fully opens up to Smitty.

Kat is less forthcoming and keeps important information from Tomas. Ted reaches out to one of his daughters and surprises her with his perspective. By the end of the day, honesty and secrecy collide, leaving relationships unsettled and emotions exposed.

Catch Beyond the Gates on CBS on weekdays.