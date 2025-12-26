What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for December 26, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful delivered a tension-filled episode on December 26, 2025, that focused on the launch of Katie Logan’s new professional venture. The story began at Forrester Creations, where Ridge, Brooke, and Donna observed a successful runway rehearsal.

This episode took viewers from Forrester's high-fashion halls to Spencer Publications' sleek offices and a sunny beach house. Will and Electra invited Finn, Steffy, and their mysterious new friend Dillon to the beach. Swimming became more serious as Dillon's personal life became clear. When Katie unveiled her new company's branding at work, the Logan family reunion turned tense. An initial toast turned into a heated argument between Brooke and Katie.

Brooke immediately attacked, claiming the name belonged to her brand and reputation. This caused an emotional fight that questioned the Logan family loyalty and support. Will learned a heartbreaking truth about Dillon that changed the beach house gathering. These two major storylines set up a dramatic year-end for everyone.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (December 26, 2025)



A Tense Celebration at Spencer Publications

Katie prepared for her sisters and Ridge at Spencer Publications with a new look. Bill Spencer supported her and predicted she would overcome her doubters. The mood was festive when Brooke, Donna, and Ridge arrived. Bill noted that Katie was underutilized at Forrester Creations. Brooke toasted her sister's success with water after Katie ordered champagne for her new venture. Despite the smiles, Ridge reminded everyone that running a fashion house requires more than PR experience, creating tension. Katie reminded him that she had previously held his position and was ready for the challenge.

The Revelation of the Logan Fashion House

When Katie finally revealed the name of her new fashion house, the party took a dark turn. She held up a sign that said "Logan" on it. Brooke's face dropped right away. Brooke said that "Logan" was the same as her name and her well-known BeLieF formula. She said that if Katie used the name, it would be an attempt to ride on her established reputation in the industry. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful saw a rare moment of strong fighting between the sisters as Katie hit back. Katie told Brooke that Logan is also her legal name and that she has kept Brooke at the center of her life for years. Brooke's not supporting her made her feel hurt and angry at her sister, thinking she was trying to take away her chance.

The Mystery of Dillon’s Living Situation

At the beach house, Will, Electra, Finn, and Steffy all enjoyed being outside and the mood was better. Dillon, whom Hayes had recently started to like, joined them. Finn and Steffy told Dillon she was great because she had a good effect on their son, and they asked her to spend more time with them. But small hints started to show up that told people what was really going on with Dillon. She told me why she spent Christmas by herself: her family lives in the Midwest. Will went to find out what was going on when he saw that her car was parked far away without a permit. On The Bold and the Beautiful, this story took a sad turn when Will came back and told Electra that Dillon seemed to be living in her car.

Will’s Compassion and a New Home

Will and Electra talked about what was going on with Dillon after Steffy and Finn left the beach house. Will went outside to give Dillon's car a parking pass, but instead found out what was really going on with her. He told Electra that they should invite Dillon to stay in the guesthouse over the garage. Will asked Dillon to stay the night again when she got back from her car. Dillon took the deal, looking like she was happy to have a place to stay. Later, Will reported to Electra that he had confirmed his suspicions: Dillon was probably homeless.

The Final Showdown Between Brooke and Katie

The episode went back to the office for a final, explosive fight over the "Logan" brand name. Brooke still wouldn't let Katie use the name of her fashion house, and Ridge supported Brooke by saying that "Logan" is his personal nickname for her. Donna tried to keep the peace by suggesting that they all take some time to think before making any permanent decisions. But Katie was done with thinking and stood by her decision. Brooke's choice of a business name over their sisterly bond deeply hurt her. At the end of the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke repeated her demand that the fashion house be named something other than "Logan." This left their relationship in ruins and the future of the new business uncertain.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.