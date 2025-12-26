What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for December 26, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On General Hospital this Friday, emotions run high across Port Charles as holiday gatherings bring unresolved conflicts to the surface. At the Quartermaine mansion, family traditions continue amid Monica’s absence, culminating in a powerful musical moment from Gio that leaves everyone deeply moved.

Elsewhere, Alexis struggles to balance her legal fight over Scout with pressure from her daughters to slow down, while a surprising visit leads to a hopeful New Year’s plan.

Drew remains firmly at odds with Alexis, refusing to bend even as Willow pleads with him to consider Scout’s feelings.

Meanwhile, Sidwell’s Boxing Day party at Wyndemere sets the stage for sharp tension, particularly between Ava and Lucy, as political and personal agendas collide.

Over at Laura’s home, family bonds offer brief comfort, though troubling developments linger beneath the surface. By day’s end, one unexpected decision brings Scout exactly where she wants to be, closing the episode on a note of relief mixed with uncertainty.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on December 26, 2025

The day begins at the Quartermaine mansion. Leo and Wiley rush into the living room and interrupt Tracy as she tries to relax. They show her a box they found in the stables. The box is empty. The boys think something escaped.

Cody and Michael explain that they rescued a frog from the stables. Michael and Brook Lynn help guide the frog back outside. Tracy reflects on past holiday traditions and admits she is missing Monica. Ned and Olivia talk privately about Tracy’s mood and how the family is coping without Monica.

Emma and Gio arrive at the mansion. Ned reassures Gio that he is very much part of the family. Tracy later asks Michael if he made an important phone call. Michael confirms he did and says someone will be arriving soon.

At the Davis house, Kristina and Molly try to convince Alexis to take a break. Alexis is focused on Willow’s case and the fight to see Scout. She worries that losing the case will mean losing Scout forever.

The sisters finally persuade her to relax for a movie night. Cody unexpectedly arrives. Molly invites him in. Cody asks Molly if she wants to spend New Year’s Eve with him. She agrees, and they share a kiss.

At Drew’s place, Drew vents to Martin about Alexis and the case. Willow checks on Scout, who feels lonely and misses her mother. Scout worries she may not be able to give her family their Christmas presents. Willow comforts her.

Willow urges Drew to let Scout see Alexis for the holiday. Drew refuses and insists Alexis must win the trial first. Willow argues this is about Scout’s happiness, not leverage. Drew remains unmoved.

At Wyndemere, Sidwell hosts a Boxing Day party. Lucas and Marco prepare together. Lucy arrives and thanks Sidwell for an expensive gift. Ava soon joins them, and tension is immediate. The women exchange thinly veiled barbs.

Ava speaks with Lucas and reassures him about living at Wyndemere. Jordan arrives, and Sidwell hints at political concerns tied to Drew and Willow’s legal situation. Ava and Jordan discuss Portia and Trina, with Ava insisting she is staying neutral.

Lucy, Ava, and Sidwell make awkward small talk. Ava comments on a valuable bust in the room.

Sidwell insists it is priceless to him. Drew later arrives at the party without Willow. Sidwell gathers guests for dinner as tensions remain unresolved.

At Laura and Kevin’s home, Laura hosts a family gathering. Lulu arrives with Rocco and Charlotte. Sonny stops by briefly.

Laura and Sonny discuss Rocco and recent troubles. Kevin thanks Sonny for supporting Laura. Charlotte reveals she was able to see her father, lifting her spirits.

Back at the Quartermaines, Sonny arrives after being invited by Michael. Tracy allows it for Gio’s sake. Sonny speaks with Wiley and then with Michael about the uncertainty of the trial. Leo later presents Gio with a violin gift earlier than planned.

Gio becomes overwhelmed and emotional. Encouraged by the family, Gio plays “Oh Holy Night.” The performance deeply moves Tracy and the rest of the family.

At the Davis house, Willow finally brings Scout over. Alexis, Kristina, and Molly are overjoyed. The family embraces Scout as the night ends on a note of relief and fragile hope.

Catch General Hospital on ABC on weekdays.