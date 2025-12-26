Who is Patrick W Cutler and was he arrested? Viral mugshot post of 'Napoleon Dynamite' impersonator debunked

Patrick W Cutler (Photo: Instagram/@patrickwcutler_official)

Patrick W Cutler was reportedly arrested on December 25 for public intoxication. Police officers seemingly found him near the downtown Pittsburgh market squares. His alleged mugshot has gone viral among fans. Cutler also reuploaded a news segment about him on Instagram and wrote in the caption that he had been bailed out of jail.

The mugshot is fake as Patrick W Cutler was not arrested. The news report clip is also AI-generated. There are no official reports of Cutler being arrested on Christmas. While some fans believed it was real, others quickly noticed that the video's quality was similar to that of AI-generated videos.

Patrick W Cutler is a TikToker who became famous for his impersonation of the 2004 comedy film Napoleon Dynamite. He has over 1.3 million followers on TikTok and more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Cutler also went viral for his impersonations of Angel Reese, Joe Biden, and Pope Francis. Along with content creation, Patrick has directed and acted in films like The Cottonwood City Project, Mad Dad, Going Nowhere, and The Adventures of Pete and Kit. He is currently working on two films, Bad Napoleon and Redgate

According to Famous Birthdays, Patrick is from Deer Lodge, Montana. His father, Butch Cutler, was a former athlete and coach, while his mother, Jeri-Anne Cutler, directed children's musicals and theatrical productions. He also has three brothers.

Last year, Patrick W Cutler was attacked by a Trump supporter

The comedian tweeted in October 2024 that a Donald Trump supporter physically attacked him outside a Dallas bar. he claimed that the incident happened over a joke Patrick made on Trump.

Cutler noted that he had video evidence of being attacked. However, he did not share it due to his own safety. The TikToker then jokingly tweeted saying that there is a "Napoleon Dynamite assault tape," but he decided to "move on" from it.

"I was viciously assaulted last night by a die-hard Trump supporter in downtown Dallas, Texas for simply making a joke he didn't like. I have video evidence of it, but have decided not to release it at this time for fear of my own life," he wrote.

Netizens have asked him to release the video of him getting "jumped," and while Patrick W Cutler promised to show it, he has not. Meanwhile, as his latest Instagram post got viral, Patrick W Cutler's fans defended him. However, some netizens called him out for using AI.

"They arrested you for practicing midwestern culture this is so terrible," one Instagram user wrote.

"I don't understand this law. If he's minding his own business while drunk there's no reason to be arrested because at least he's walking and not driving. A ton of law's like this is BS," another user commented.

"FUCK AI it’s appalling that you care so little about the earth you use AI," one netizen noted.

"Nice try! You can tell by the swirls that it's ai generated," another internet user added.

Stay tuned for more updates on Patrick W Cutler.