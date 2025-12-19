Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from December 22 to 26, 2025

Beyond the Gates airs on CBS on weekdays (Image via Instagram/@beyondthegatescbs)

Christmas week brings high-stakes drama to Beyond the Gates as long-simmering secrets, emotional confrontations, and health emergencies collide with holiday traditions in Fairmont Crest.

During the week of December 22 to 26, 2025, Leslie sets off a chain reaction by sharing explosive information that threatens to upend the Dupree family. Anita struggles to cope with devastating news as her ongoing health concerns escalate into a serious crisis.

Meanwhile, Vernon and Sharon’s hidden past comes to light in a very public and potentially damaging way, leaving the family reeling.

Amid the tension, personal relationships face major turning points. Confessions, unexpected walkouts, and shocking revelations reshape family dynamics, while romantic milestones and rival holiday celebrations add both warmth and conflict to the season.

Although Christmas Day and December 26 feature repeat episodes centered on WinterFest, the week as a whole delivers significant emotional fallout and story progression.

With family gatherings amplifying every secret and accusation, the holidays prove anything but peaceful for the residents of Fairmont Crest.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of December 22 to 26, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025: Leslie’s revelation and rising emotional fallout

Leslie drops earth-shattering information about Vernon when she explains her discovery to Ted, setting the tone for a tense holiday week. The news immediately ripples outward, as Anita struggles to process devastating information that threatens both her emotional stability and physical health.

Elsewhere, the festive spirit turns competitive when Dani and Martin host rival tree-trimming parties, splitting loyalties within the group. June reconnects with her sister, adding a quieter but meaningful emotional beat.

Meanwhile, Naomi’s anger toward Jacob boils over, signaling unresolved conflict that could escalate further as the week progresses.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025: Confrontations and confessions shake relationships

Nicole hears something from her ex that leaves her confused and unsettled. Anita and Vernon share a candid conversation that leaves both deeply shaken. Hayley reaches her breaking point and storms out on Bill, marking a decisive moment in their strained dynamic.

At the same time, Vanessa comes clean with Donnell, confessing the full truth about her relationship with Doug. The honesty may bring clarity, but it also risks reopening old wounds within the family.

Wednesday, December 24, 2025: Secrets exposed and milestones reached

Christmas Eve delivers the most explosive moment of the week when Vernon and Sharon’s long-buried secret is exposed in front of the entire Dupree family. The revelation threatens to permanently alter family dynamics.

Amid the fallout, Dani and Andre celebrate their first Christmas together, offering a contrast of joy and stability. Ted receives three surprise holiday visitors, adding emotional complexity to an already charged day.

Meanwhile, Eva and Izaiah reach a major milestone in their growing relationship, signaling progress even as the wider family grapples with betrayal and truth.

Thursday, December 25, 2025: WinterFest revisited, and tensions linger (Repeat)

The Christmas Day episode revisits the WinterFest celebration, originally centered on Anita’s efforts to manage Leslie’s disruptive presence. Preparations unfold with special guest Damone Roberts helping the Duprees get ready for the event.

Anita makes a shocking announcement that anchors the episode’s drama. Jacob issues a warning to his brother, reinforcing lingering tensions.

Leslie focuses on giving her daughter a magical evening with her father, while Tomas faces an important decision after an awkward encounter with Ted, leading him to consider a serious question for Kat.

Friday, December 26, 2025: Music, strain, and looming scandal (Repeat)

WinterFest continues with special guest Keke Wyatt performing, adding a celebratory note to an otherwise uneasy gathering. Nicole’s date surprises her, introducing an unexpected turn in her romantic storyline.

Vanessa grows increasingly troubled by Joey’s lack of support, while Kat expresses gratitude for his unexpected help, highlighting contrasting perspectives.

Leslie closes the week by warning Marcel about a scandal that could shake Fairmont Crest.

Catch Beyond the Gates on CBS.