Gold Rush Season 16 Episode 7 recap: Big wins, crew pressure, and a crucial break for Rick Ness

Gold Rush miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness attend Discovery Inc. 2019 NYC Upfront at Alice Tully Hall on April 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.)

Gold Rush Season 16, Episode 7, titled “Surprise Fortunes,” premiered on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on the Discovery Channel saw the miners face turning points that could define their entire season.

Parker Schnabel drives his already strong operation even harder as time runs out on his water license. He pushes his Sulphur Creek crew to the limit and hits a record $2.8 million gold week.

Rick Ness finally gets crushed at Lightning Creek but scores a huge water license win at Duncan Creek.

Tony Beets racks up gold, while his son, Mike, tries to prove himself at Paradise Hill while working under heavy pressure from his father, Tony.

What happened in the latest episode of Gold Rush season 16