Tony Beets fires crew member as tensions rise on Gold Rush

Gold Rush returned with a new episode that focused on ongoing crew issues, production delays, and financial pressure across multiple mining operations.

The December 12 episode showed how staffing problems continued to affect progress as miners worked to meet seasonal goals. With gold prices high and limited time remaining, each decision carried added weight.



Tony Beets fired Jarrod Macleod after Cousin Mike Beets suspected he was drinking on the job. Jarrod admitted to partying the night before, and concerns were raised about unsafe and erratic driving. Tony removed him from the crew following the confrontation.

At Indian River, Tony Beets pushed to expand operations while managing new hires who lacked experience.

At the same time, Kevin Beets worked to bring his wash plant online while facing pressure from his family to begin sluicing sooner. Veteran miner Buzz Legault assisted during a critical setup period but left shortly after due to a family commitment.

Elsewhere, Rick Ness made a financial investment in new ground, hoping it would improve his season outlook. Mechanical issues and low returns raised questions about the decision.

By the end of the episode, each crew faced different challenges, but all were dealing with limited time, reduced margins, and the need to make steady progress before costs outweighed gains.

Tony Beets manages crew issues and expands operations at Indian River in Gold Rush

Tony Beets focused on increasing production at Indian River by opening new ground known as the Corner Cut. To support the expansion, he moved equipment from Paradise Hill and hired 10 new rock truck drivers.

Problems emerged when two drivers ignored instructions and drove through unsafe, water-filled areas of the cut. Tony stopped operations and sent one worker, Sam Moore, back to camp.

Tony later addressed concerns about another driver whose behavior drew attention. Cousin Mike Beets asked Jarrod Macleod to step out of his truck after noticing erratic driving.

Jarrod admitted he had been out drinking the night before. Mike said he believed the drinking had continued into the workday. “You’re putting yourself and others at risk,” he told him. Tony fired Jarrod after the discussion.

Following the staffing issues, the Beets family held their weekly gold weigh. Despite the disruptions, the operation produced 467.8 ounces of gold. Tony noted the contrast between the difficult week and the result, saying, “That’s a good number after everything we dealt with.”

Kevin Beets and Rick Ness face pressure from time and costs

Kevin Beets continued adjusting to his role as mine boss at the Pyramid Cut. With pay stockpiled, Buzz Legault worked to prepare the wash plant for sluicing. Kevin delayed the startup to ensure the setup was correct, but Tony and Minnie Beets urged him to move faster.

Minnie told him, “You have to make money instead of spending all your savings.”

Kevin asked Buzz to finish the setup before leaving for the birth of his daughter. The plant was started, but hardened material left in the prewash caused a blockage. The crew cleared it by hand and resumed operations. Buzz then left, though he said he planned to return later.

Rick Ness invested 200 ounces of gold to secure Lightning Creek, paying half upfront. He began mining the Diamond Cut but faced equipment problems and low returns. After the weigh-in showed 7.35 ounces, Rick said, “A big waste of time is what that is.” Ryan Kent added, “If you go broke, I go broke.” Rick decided to keep searching for better ground.



Rick said the team would continue testing different areas of the cut despite the setback. He stated that stopping operations was not an option, and the crew would keep working to identify ground that could support the remainder of the season.

Stay tuned for more updates.