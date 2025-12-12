Buzz Legault steps up for Kevin Beets as pressure mounts in Gold Rush

Gold extracted from the material processed in the Marmato plants (Photo for reference, Image via Getty)

Gold Rush continued Season 16 by focusing on Kevin Beets as he worked to keep his mining operation moving while dealing with time limits, equipment issues, and family expectations.



The episode aired on December 12, 2025.

With pay gravel stockpiled at the Pyramid Cut, the main goal was to get the wash plant running so gold recovery could begin.

The situation placed Kevin under steady pressure as a second-year mine boss trying to manage costs and avoid delays.

Buzz Legault played a central role in this part of the episode. Brought in for his experience, Buzz worked alongside Kevin to prepare the wash plant while managing his own personal deadline.

The episode highlighted how planning, labor, and timing affected progress at the site.

Tony and Minnie Beets closely watched the operation and questioned Kevin’s slow approach, stressing the need to start sluicing rather than continue adjustments.

The storyline showed how Kevin balanced advice from his parents with support from Buzz, while also dealing with unexpected mechanical problems.

Below is a breakdown of how Buzz stepped up to help Kevin meet the challenge, along with the key moments that defined the week at the Pyramid Cut.

Buzz Legault works against the clock at Pyramid Cut in Gold Rush

At the Pyramid Cut, Kevin Beets and his crew focused on getting the wash plant ready to run.

Buzz Legault led much of the setup work, knowing he had limited time before leaving for the birth of his daughter. He explained the urgency by saying, “We’ve got to get this thing running.”

Kevin supported a careful approach, aiming to avoid damage or long-term issues. However, the stockpiled pay meant no gold was being recovered. Tony and Minnie Beets pushed for faster action.

Minnie told Kevin, “You have to make money instead of spending all your savings.” This added pressure led Kevin to ask Buzz to speed up the final steps.

Buzz completed the work within the tight window. The wash plant was turned on, marking an important step for the operation. The moment showed Buzz’s role as a steady presence during a critical phase.

His focus remained on helping Kevin get to sluicing before his departure. With the plant finally running, Kevin moved forward, knowing Buzz would soon be leaving the site.

Equipment problems test Kevin Beets’ progress in Gold Rush

Soon after starting the wash plant, Kevin Beets noticed a problem in the prewash area. A buildup of hardened dirt blocked proper flow.

Kevin described the issue as material that “set up like concrete.” The crew shut down the plant and began shoveling out the blockage by hand.

The cleanup allowed operations to resume, though the fix was not complete. Kevin accepted the partial solution to keep moving.

Buzz prepared to leave for his family commitment but told Kevin, “I’ll be back,” offering reassurance that support would return later in the season.

Buzz’s departure left Kevin short-handed as sluicing began. Even so, the plant was running, which met the immediate goal.

The episode showed Kevin continuing without Buzz while managing the next steps alone.

The situation highlighted how small setbacks could slow progress and increase pressure. Kevin remained focused on keeping the plant operating and addressing problems as they appeared.

The week ended with Kevin moving forward, aware that results would now depend on how the wash plant performed in the days ahead.



Elsewhere in the episode, Tony Beets fired a crew member at Indian River after unsafe behavior, while Rick Ness spent 200 ounces of gold to secure new ground at Diamond Cut. Rick’s gamble failed to pay off, ending the week with a low gold weigh-in.

